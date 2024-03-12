Barry Keoghan getting distracted by Sabrina Carpenter's red carpet entrance is going viral

There was no shortage of A-listers in Los Angeles this weekend with the 96th Academy Awards coaxing the likes of Emma Stone, Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lawrence to the Dolby Theatre to watch John Cena sidewalk naked across the stage and Ryan Gosling sing I'm Just Ken in a sparkly pink suit. It was, naturally, a night to remember, but the celebrities really let their hair down at the annual Vanity Fair Oscars party in Beverly Hills after the ceremony.

The red carpet is an event in itself, with the biggest names in the industry zipping into a second look before partying the night away. It's also where a lot of eagle-eyed celeb spotters notice details about the dalliances among Hollywood's elite - and this year, the focus was on Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter.

The rumoured couple were first linked in December, and fans were expecting the pair to walk the red carpet together at the Golden Globes. However, it wasn't until the Grammys in February that the Saltburn star and the Feather singer were photographed together - albeit in a fairly neutral pose, with Barry and Sabrina covering their faces.

But while neither party has confirmed that they're an item, Barry's behaviour on the Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet isn't convincing that they're not. In a clip that has since gone viral on social media, Barry can be seen moving from photo spot to photo spot, and as the photographers are attempting to direct him and get his attention, he keeps looking back at Sabrina, who was next in line.

One fan shared a clip of the exchange on TikTok, and you can clearly see Barry finding it impossible to take his eyes off of the singer. He mouths 'oh my God' as he spots her, and when he realises that he can't focus, he says: "Sorry, I'm distracted."

Fans have been quick to share their thoughts on the interaction, with one commenting on the video: "He said 'omg' he's in love."

Another person wrote on X: "The way Barry Keoghan can't look away from Sabrina Carpenter makes my standards even higher."

A third said: "I need a man obsessed with me as much as Barry Keoghan is with Sabrina Carpenter."

Adorable.