Sabrina Carpenter has a very famous relative and we had no idea
Sabrina Carpenter is undoubtedly one of the women of the moment, with her star rising to stratospheric heights in 2024.
The Nonsense singer has been front and centre, opening the Eras tour for Taylor Swift at the start of this year, then going on to play Coachella in April and New York City's Governor's Ball in June.
And from her multiple concert appearances and chart topping hits, to her budding friendship with Taylor Swift and highly "shipped" relationship with Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan, she is all anyone can talk about.
It was revealed recently however that Carpenter has been running in A-list circles for much of her life, with the 25-year-old singer actually having a very famous relative.
Yes, really.
Sabrina Carpenter's aunt is actually actress Nancy Cartwright, best known for being the voice artist behind the iconic role of Bart Simpson.
Carpenter has opened up about the connection in the past, talking about her famous aunt in a 2021 interview with Capital FM.
“By relation, I am also a legend,” she joked in the interview about Cartwright's star-studded career. “No, absolutely not, not even close. But I will say that my whole life, that was just the coolest thing in the world to me.
“The woman is a woman of many talents, not just Bart,” Carpenter continued. “She always blows me away.”
Cartwright has also spoken about their relation, confirming the news in a TikTok video, entitled "The rumours are true! Sabrina Carpenter is my niece!".
"Isn’t that amazing?," Cartwright exclaimed in response to a fan's question. "Maybe you’ve known me for a little while, doing this little 10-year-old boy for, like, 35 some years — and some of you guys for, like, way less than that — find out that I’m related to this, like, superstar. She’s pretty amazing."
We will continue to update this story.
Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. She has worked at Marie Claire UK for seven years, rising from intern to Features Editor and is now the most published Marie Claire writer of all time. She was made a 30 under 30 award-winner last year and named a rising star in journalism by the Professional Publishers Association.
