Miley Cyrus has weighed in on the Chappell Roan backlash
Chappell Roan has had a phenomenal year - from sell-out gigs and a Coachella performance, to six Grammy Award nominations. However, as her popularity has exploded, the singer has been criticised for the way in which she sets professional boundaries; she went viral for shutting down a photographer on the VMAs red carpet, she called out 'predatory superfan' behaviour in a lengthy social media video, and has cancelled performances to protect her health.
While many have applauded her approach to fame, Chappell has faced backlash for her reluctance to adhere to the traditional celebrity structure. In an interview with Harpers Bazaar, Miley Cyrus addressed the Pink Pony Club singer's rise to fame, and shared that she contacted Chappell to offer her support. Miley said: "I wish people would not give her a hard time. It's probably really hard coming into this business with phones and Instagram. That wasn’t always a part of my life, and I’m not a part of it now. I don’t even have my Instagram password."
Miley has spoken at length about the pressures she herself has faced from living life in the public eye, both as a teenager grappling with fame and as a 20 year old trying to shake off her Disney image. In an interview with British Vogue last year, she said: "Now that I’m an adult, I realise how harshly I was judged. I was harshly judged as a child by adults and now, as an adult, I realise that I would never harshly judge a child."
A number of celebrities have also defended Chappell in recent months. Stevie Nicks spoke to Rolling Stone last month, stating: "Me and a friend of mine went and looked at her schedule, and it was outrageous. What she’s already done and then what she’s going into. It’s as bad as any schedule we ever did, and she’s new, and she’s young...I said, 'They’ll burn her out if that’s what they want to do, because there’s always somebody to replace you.'
"It must make them all very fearful. That’s why it’s good that Chappell just said, 'Well, go ahead, replace me. I’m canceling because I’m not going to drop dead for all you people."
Hear, hear.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
I shop for a living and can safely say UNIQLO's Black Friday sale is one of the best on the high street
Here's what a shopping editor recommends snapping up in the UNIQLO sale
By Amelia Yeomans
-
Londoners, planning your next Deliveroo order? Make it a designer party dress
Delivered in as little as 20 minutes
By Jazzria Harris
-
Why Harry and Meghan are moving towards a 'professional separation'
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Chappell Roan responds to backlash for 'out of context' US election comments
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Miley Cyrus was 'fully aware' of sister Noah's relationship with Dominic Purcell, source claims
Cyrus family relationships are fraught right now
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Miley Cyrus' sister Noah left a surprising comment on her video - and it's fuelling family fallout rumours
What's happening with the Cyrus'?
By Lauren Hughes
-
Miley Cyrus shares the exact moment she knew her marriage to Liam Hemsworth was over
"I had decided that it was no longer going to work in my life to be in that relationship."
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Jennifer Lawrence has addressed rumours that Liam Hemsworth cheated on Miley Cyrus with her
Here's what she had to say about it
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Miley Cyrus addresses speculation that her new album is about Liam Hemsworth
Flowers sparked endless theories from fans
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Miley Cyrus made a rare red carpet appearance with boyfriend Maxx Morando
Now everyone wants to know more about her other half
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Liam Hemsworth's sister-in-law Elsa Pataky has commented on Miley Cyrus' song Flowers
Didn't see this coming...
By Jadie Troy-Pryde