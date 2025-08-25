Royal Experts Have Spoken Out About Prince William and Princess Kate’s ‘Very Strict’ Boundaries

The Wales family has been front and centre this summer. And from Prince George's schooling to preparations for their role elevations, Prince William and Princess Kate have been making important decisions about their future.

Most recently, this has involved their upcoming house move, with the family of five planning to relocate from their four-bedroom Adelaide Cottage home to Forest Lodge, a Grade-II listed eight bedroom estate in Windsor Great Park.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to sources via The Sun, the royals see the upcoming house move as "an opportunity for a fresh start and a new chapter", allowing them to "leave some of the more unhappy memories behind.

"This is a move for the long-term," the source added, describing the Georgian-style estate as "their forever home."

Experts have since noted that Prince William and Princess Kate might even choose to remain in Forest Lodge when they become King and Queen, instead of moving to Buckingham Palace.

This decision would mark a significant change, with Buckingham Palace being the official place of residence for the reigning monarch since 1837. But according to royal experts, it wouldn't be surprising, with the Prince and Princess of Wales known to have "very strict boundaries" to protect "their mental health and family life".

Catherine, the Princess of Wales: the Biography by Robert Jobson £25 at Amazon £29 at Amazon £42 at Amazon In this Sunday Times bestseller, royal author correspondent Robert Jobson takes a look at the popular royal's journey from university undergraduate to the Princess of Wales.

"The new house marks a new era for the family," a source recently explained to Us Weekly. "The decision to move into this new home is a significant one that signals independence, though it is not entirely surprising.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"They have witnessed how the role of monarch can consume one’s entire being," the source added when speaking about their boundaries. "While they take their responsibilities very seriously, they are not afraid to say no when necessary."

We will continue to update this story.