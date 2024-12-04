Why Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have 'called off' their relationship

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but in recent months the break-up rumours have really ramped up. Despite the Saltburn actor's starring role in her music video earlier this summer, by August there were reports that they were 'on and off' - although Sabrina had an interesting response to the split rumours at the time, and Barry even subtly addressed them on social media.

However, it appears that Sabrina and Barry have called it a day as a source told PEOPLE that they have ended their relationship. The insider told the publication: "They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break."

It comes just three months after a separate source claimed to The Sun that they had gone their separate ways, with the insider claiming that 'Sabrina was getting increasingly frustrated' and was 'putting herself first' ahead of her Short n' Sweet tour.

While neither the singer nor the actor responded to the split speculation at the time, the pair continued to very vaguely discuss their relationship in interviews. During an appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast last month, Barry spoke about the Espresso singer, saying, "Listen, all I'm going to say is I'm incredibly blessed. Such a strong, independent lady who's massively talented," before adding that she's 'pretty special'. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Sabrina called Barry 'brilliant and amazing' and there was speculation that he might make an appearance in her upcoming Netflix special, A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter.

The dating rumours first started in December last year when Barry and Sabrina were spotted at dinner together in LA, and in the following months they were seen looking cosy at a number of award show afterparties.

Barry and Sabrina have not yet commented on the report from PEOPLE.