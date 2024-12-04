Why Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have 'called off' their relationship
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have largely kept their relationship out of the spotlight, but in recent months the break-up rumours have really ramped up. Despite the Saltburn actor's starring role in her music video earlier this summer, by August there were reports that they were 'on and off' - although Sabrina had an interesting response to the split rumours at the time, and Barry even subtly addressed them on social media.
However, it appears that Sabrina and Barry have called it a day as a source told PEOPLE that they have ended their relationship. The insider told the publication: "They are both young and career-focused, so they've decided to take a break."
It comes just three months after a separate source claimed to The Sun that they had gone their separate ways, with the insider claiming that 'Sabrina was getting increasingly frustrated' and was 'putting herself first' ahead of her Short n' Sweet tour.
While neither the singer nor the actor responded to the split speculation at the time, the pair continued to very vaguely discuss their relationship in interviews. During an appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast last month, Barry spoke about the Espresso singer, saying, "Listen, all I'm going to say is I'm incredibly blessed. Such a strong, independent lady who's massively talented," before adding that she's 'pretty special'. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Sabrina called Barry 'brilliant and amazing' and there was speculation that he might make an appearance in her upcoming Netflix special, A Nonsense Christmas With Sabrina Carpenter.
The dating rumours first started in December last year when Barry and Sabrina were spotted at dinner together in LA, and in the following months they were seen looking cosy at a number of award show afterparties.
Barry and Sabrina have not yet commented on the report from PEOPLE.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Find applying mascara to your lower lashes a total nightmare? These seven formulas make the whole process *so* much easier
Trust me, I've done the groundwork
By Rebecca Fearn
-
Tonal dressing is taking over this winter and these are the only shades to do it in
We only wear colour top-to-toe
By Jazzria Harris
-
These are without a doubt the best (and chicest) party bags to carry this festive season
From clutches to cross bodys
By Jazzria Harris
-
Barry Keoghan says he doesn't have a 'normal' relationship with his son Brando
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Barry Keoghan's subtle response to the Sabrina Carpenter break-up rumours
Are they? Aren't they?
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are 'on and off' as split speculation ramps up
She is 'putting herself first' ahead of her tour
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Sabrina Carpenter was hit by fireworks while performing at a music festival
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Sabrina Carpenter had an interesting response to the Barry Keoghan split rumours
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Why Sabrina Carpenter's fans are threatening to boycott her UK gigs
They're not happy
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Sabrina Carpenter had an iconic response to trolls criticising her music
Lol.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Sabrina Carpenter addresses SKIMS backlash amid Taylor Swift's 'feud' with Kim Kardashian
No bad blood here
By Iris Goldsztajn