The full clip of Taylor Swift bringing Travis Kelce on stage in London is going viral and it's hilarious

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has officially come to London, with the 34-year-old singer kicking off the first leg of her London concerts at Wembley Stadium on Friday night.

The weekend shows were star-studded, and from Hugh Grant, Tom Cruise and Mila Kunis, to Liam Hemsworth, Jonathan Van Ness and Cara Delevingne, major Hollywood names were in attendance.

Not to mention royalty, with Prince William taking his two eldest children to the opening night, posting a photograph of Princess Charlotte and Prince George meeting Taylor Swift backstage.

"Thank you Taylor Swift for a great evening," the royals captioned a snap of Prince William, Princess Charlotte and Prince George with the 'Blank Space' singer.

Taylor Swift's NFL player boyfriend Travis Kelce has been a staple in the VIP box of her Eras tour shows, particularly in London, spotted greeting guests and even posing with royalty backstage.

However, in a surprise twist this weekend, Kelce took to the stage on Sunday night's show - a first for the 34-year-old, and took part in the concert as one of Swift's dancers.

Yes, really. Kelce - dressed in a top hat and tails, surprised the audience by appearing on stage for the new Tortured Poets track 'I Can Do It With a Broken Heart'.

In fact, he actually played quite a crucial role - tasked with carrying Swift on stage, fanning her and applying make up to her face in a mini sketch. And unsurprisingly his cameo went viral, with fans and followers taking to social media to praise the NFL player.

"He looked like he was having so much fun!", posted one commenter. "Props to Taylor for not cracking up during the whole thing."

"They look like they are having the best time together," posted another.

It is not known whether Kelce will be making another Eras Tour cameo, but the internet is certainly here for it.

Taylor Swift's Eras tour will return to Wembley in August for six more dates, so only time will tell.

We will continue to update this story.