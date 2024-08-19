Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are 'on and off' as split speculation ramps up

Since Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan were spotted on a date late last year, fans of the pair have been very invested in their relationship. Whether it's Barry's reaction to Sabrina on the red carpet, their thirsty Instagram comments or the epic hard launch with the Please, Please, Please music video, the singer and the Saltburn star have been enjoying their time together with Sabrina even calling Barry 'brilliant and amazing' during an interview in June.

But in recent weeks, Sabrina and Barry have been at the centre of split rumours. Fans were concerned that the pair had broken up last month when Sabrina posted a TikTok to audio from her latest song with the caption: "Me saying goodbye to him because I wasn't his #1 streamed artist." In the comment section, one person wrote, "Ran to the Instagram on all fours to see if Barry got the boot," while another added, "WAIT THEY BROKE UP?"

Sabrina seemed to respond to the speculation in an interview with Rolling Stone when she spoke about how much her boyfriend loved appearing in her music video and it seemed to squash the rumours. However, it has since been reported by People that Sabrina and Barry are 'on and off', and another report in The Sun has claimed that the couple has gone their separate ways due to conflicting lifestyles.

A source claimed to the paper: "Barry acts like an idiot when he is drunk and Sabrina was getting increasingly frustrated. He has always been a party animal and Sabrina was fed up with his antics. She is soaring in the charts and is putting herself first as she gears up for her tour next month."

Neither Sabrina nor Barry has publicly or directly responded to the break-up rumours, but over the weekend Barry made a subtle move amid the growing speculation by liking Sabrina's latest Instagram post about her upcoming album release.