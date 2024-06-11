Taylor Swift fans have been issued a warning for upcoming Eras Tour dates
Liverpool girlies, this one's for you
Taylor Swift fans have been issued a warning for upcoming Eras Tour dates at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool (AKA Taylor Town).
Merseyside Police chief superintendent Zoe Thornton asked fans to "only travel when the concert is opening" (that's 4 p.m.) and not to camp ahead of 13, 14, and 15 June concert dates, according to BBC News.
"We have got two elements for early entry for the pitch, so there will be staggered times so that should help resolve people queuing unnecessarily, our advice is to only come when the concert is opening," Ch Supt Zoe said.
"But knowing the stands and seeing the actual view of the stadium you are going to have a really good view of Taylor Swift."
The police chief said fans may potentially try to camp outside the venue or in Stanley Park nearby, something which the authorities won't allow.
"There has been limited camping on the European leg but it's something we have to prepare ourselves for, Stanley Park has local byelaws in place and there is no camping permitted there," she said.
"Do not think you can camp, and look to secure proper accommodation."
As Zoe said, Swifties don't usually camp ahead of the Eras Tour; however, getting there several hours early is common for fans who want to bag some merch items — with Redittors suggesting arriving two to three hours early (that's two to three hours before the first supporting act, by the way). That said, all — or at least most of — the Eras merch is available to buy online, if you want to save yourself some queuing.
Another major reason people arrive early is if they have standing tickets and understandably want to secure a great spot as close to the stage as they can. In this case, it's suggested you arrive when the doors open, i.e. at 4 p.m. in Liverpool.
The approximate schedule for the Liverpool shows is as follows, based on information from the Anfield website and the Edinburgh Setlist site:
- 3 p.m.: Early Entry gates open.
- 4 p.m.: General gates open.
- 6:15 p.m.: Concert begins, with Paramore as the supporting act.
- 7:20 p.m.: Average time Taylor Swift appears on stage.
- 10:4pm p.m.: Approximate concert end time.
