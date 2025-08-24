One A-Lister Has Opened Up About Taylor Swift’s Surprising Skill

Taylor Swift is one of the most talked-about people in the world, returning to the spotlight this year with her upcoming album, The Life of a Showgirl.

During her recent appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast, the 35-year-old opened up about her 12th studio album, talking everything from fan theories to the Easter eggs to look out for.

However, it was her words about baking that went particularly viral, with the 'Shake It Off' singer confirming that baking sourdough bread had "taken over [her] life in a huge way".

"I'm just, like, always baking bread and texting my friends and being like, ‘Can I send you some bread? I need some feedback. Do you like this one better than you liked the other one? Like, I did the rise a little differently,'" Swift reflected.

And A-list friend Zoë Kravitz was happy to confirm the reports this week, revealing that she had received a delivery of homemade bread from Swift just the week before.

"She does make a very good sourdough bread," explained Kravitz during a recent appearance on BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show. "It's insane.

"She’s a really good friend," she continued. "She makes really good bread, and she shares it with her friends."

And when host Scott Mills stated, "Imagine having your bread sent to you by Taylor Swift", Kravitz responded: "Imagine anyone sending you bread. It’s really a beautiful thing."

Of course, Swift's culinary skills have been spoken about before, with Kravitz's ex Channing Tatum opening up about her talents in a previous interview with SiriusXM.

"I kind of know her a little personally and she’s really kind of just normal and sweet," the Magic Mike actor explained in the now viral interview during Swift's Eras tour.

"But what’s beautiful … and also frustrating, she can also just cook a random three-star Michelin, Italian meal," he continued. "She’ll be like, 'What do we want to eat tonight? Give me a genre.’ And then all of a sudden we’ll be like, 'Italian.' And then she’ll just whip out a risotto.

"And she’s talking to you while she’s doing it," he added. "And then warm Pop-Tarts at the end of the night. Homemade. I’m like, 'Did you just make these? How are these warm?'"

Well, this is lovely.

The Life of a Showgirl is available to pre-order now, set for release on 3 October 2025.