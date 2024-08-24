Sabrina Carpenter's words about working with Taylor Swift are going viral

Taylor Swift is the most talked-about woman in the world, particularly this week, as she brought the European leg of her sell-out Eras tour to a close.

"In summation, we have officially wrapped the European leg of The Eras Tour," the 34-year-old singer posted to Instagram this week. "With it came the most passionate crowds I’ve ever played for, new traditions in the show, and an entirely new era added in.

"To the fans who have seen us this summer, you’ll always have the most sparkling place in my memories," she later continued. "You were a dream to perform for, dance with, and share those magical moments with. We’ll see you all again when we resume The Eras Tour in October, but for now we get to take a much needed rest. Thank you for the adventure of a lifetime. May it continue…"

It is Swift's friendships and relationships that get the world talking the most, from her sweet bonds with Blake Lively and Channing Tatum, to her longterm relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, and couples holidays with Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper.

It is her friendship with Sabrina Carpenter that undoubtedly makes the most news, with Swift selecting the Espresso singer as her Eras tour support act for South America, Australia and Asia last year. And since working together closely, the two are reported to have become close friends.

"Taylor is a rock star! She’s just such a gangster with all of it. No matter what people are saying, everything that I've ever seen her tackle, she's done so with grace," Carpenter explained of working with Swift to Variety earlier this month. "She's one of my best, best friends, and we grab dinner or text and catch up like you would with your best friend."

"I feel so lucky to witness the magic that is you and this tour," Carpenter said of Swift earlier this year as she wrapped her time on the Eras Tour. "There is truly no one like you and there never will be! i love you with all my heart and i will cherish this taybrina era (and all the eras) till the end of time."

