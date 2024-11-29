Sabrina Carpenter's 'A Nonsense Christmas' is almost here and fans are predicting a Barry Keoghan cameo - here's what we know

Sabrina Carpenter is undoubtedly one of the women of the moment, with her star rising to stratospheric levels in 2024.

Yes, the Espresso singer has been front and centre, from opening the Eras tour for Taylor Swift at the start of this year, to her recent record-breaking studio album, Short n' Sweet, topping the charts.

And with Carpenter receiving a whopping six Grammy Award nominations for her latest album - recognised for best song, album, performance and new artist to name a few, she has been all anyone can talk about.

It is no surprise therefore that her upcoming Netflix special, 'A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter' is expected to triumph.

Here's what we know so far about the highly anticipated release.

(Image credit: Netflix)

'A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter'

'A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter' will see the 25-year-old singer host a festive variety show special on Netflix. And from the festive fashion (think old school Christmas glamour) to the A-list guests (including Chappell Roan and Shania Twain), it is sure to be one for the ages.

"The holidays have always been so special to me," Sabrina Carpenter explained to Netflix of the project. "I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show — infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me.

"I wouldn't count on a silent night," she later posted to Instagram, adding: "I hope you like surprises".

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"It’s a nonsense holiday and we’re so here for it," a spokesperson for Netflix announced in a statement. "This special will also feature showstopping music performances, comedic guests, unexpected duets, plus many more surprises and fun cameos.”

(Image credit: Netflix)

'A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter' special guests

Sabrina Carpenter's holiday variety special is expected to be star-studded, featuring duets from a host of A-list names. We're talking musical performances from Shania Twain, Chappell Roan, and Tyla, to name a few.

Not to mention, there will be comedic cameos and appearances from Cara Delevingne, Megan Stalter, Kali Uchis, Nico Hiraga, Quinta Brunson, Kyle Mooney, Sean Astin, Owen Thiele, Jillian Bell and more.

With Carpenter teasing the fact that more surprises are in store, fans keep predicting a cameo from one very famous face - the singer's longterm boyfriend, Saltburn actor Barry Keoghan. This is something that has not been confirmed by either Carpenter of Keoghan, but given his acting credentials, it certainly seems possible.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Sabrina Carpenter Christmas album

While the festive setlist is not yet known for 'A Nonsense Christmas', Carpenter is predicted to sing five of her own songs, having released a holiday album last year.

Yes, Carpenter's popular album 'Fruitcake' features half a dozen holly jolly tracks from the 25-year-old - including 'Santa doesn't know you like I do', 'Is it New Years yet?', 'Buy my presents', 'Cindy Lou who' and 'White xmas'. Not to mention of course, 'A Nonsense Christmas' - inspiring the name behind Carpenter's 2024 holiday special.

A Nonsense Christmas will stream exclusively to Netflix, arriving in the United Kingdom on Saturday 7 December at 2am.