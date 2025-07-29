In the world of celebrity relationships, there have been some unexpected (and very sweet) unions over the last few years - think: Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, or Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper. There's also Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco, who were friends for years before falling in love. And the latest rumoured romance appears to be between Natalie Portman and Austin Swift.

Austin (Taylor Swift's brother) and Natalie (no introduction needed) were spotted hanging out and chatting happily earlier this month. People published photos of the two enjoying each other's company in New York City's Tribeca - and of course the pictures immediately sparked dating rumours. Still, despite spending time together, the two were also surrounded by a handful of other people, so it wasn't exactly the most romantic of settings.

But, despite the internet's insistence that the pair could be an item, at time of writing there's no evidence that the producer and actress are, in fact, in a relationshp. According to Us Weekly, the last hard proof of Austin's relationship status is that he was seen holding hands with the model Sydney Ness back in September 2022. After that, Austin and Sydney were seen in public together a handful of times in 2023 and 2024. While neither has spoken about their relationship, it's possible that they're enjoying their relationship out of the limelight.

One reason people are enjoying the speculation around Natalie Portman's dating life is that the actress has spoken about coming out of the other side following her difficult divorce from Benjamin Millepied, with whom she shares two children. As well as attributing Rihanna's infamous "bad bitch" compliment to her post-break up glow, netizens were excited when photos surfaced of her smoking with Paul Mescal outside a London pub last summer. While they're just friends (and he is, of course, dating singer Gracie Abrams), earlier this year Natalie was linked to music producer Tanguy Destable.

