What We Know About Meghan Markle’s New Line of Summer Rosé Wine

Meghan Markle is launching rosé wine just in time for the summer months, and the internet is here for it...

The Duchess of Sussex has returned to the spotlight this week, with her new luxe lifestyle brand, As Ever, officially releasing its summer product drop.

And from her trademark flower sprinkles, herbal teas, and crepe and shortbread mixes, to new summer releases, including apricot spread and limited edition orange blossom honey, the seasonal line has already sold out.

"Yummies, and honeys, and fruit spreads, oh my!," Markle captioned a snap of the new products. "Come explore our summer drop - live now 🍯".

The collection naturally sold out within hours, but fear not if you failed to stock up on fruit spreads and flower sprinkles, as there is a new product launch coming soon.

The launch in question? Markle's most highly-anticipated As Ever product - her own line of Napa Valley rosé wine.

And with a release date set for July 1st 2025, the Duchess' debut wine is set to be available to order "just in time for summer entertaining".

Rumours of Markle's upcoming wine brand have been circulating for years, with the millennial staple known to be Markle's drink of choice.

Her popular former blog, The Tig, was named after Tiganello, her favourite Italian red wine, after all, so it would certainly be fitting to venture into her own line.

Details around the new line of pale blush wine are still under wraps, but according to the As Ever website, the "bespoke blend" promises "soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality and a lasting finish."

"As ever is more than a brand - it’s a love language," reads the website. "Created by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, As ever welcomes you to a collection of products, each inspired by her long-lasting love of cooking, entertaining, and hostessing with ease.

"This curated collection has been crafted to elevate your everyday and inspire moments of joy."

Well, this is exciting.