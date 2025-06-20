Meghan Markle’s 'As Ever' Summer Drop Is Finally Here and It’s Going Viral

The Duchess of Sussex has been front and centre this season, releasing viral Netflix series, With Love, Meghan and her inspirational 'Confessions of a Female Founder' podcast in 2025.

It is her new luxe lifestyle brand, As Ever, that made news today however, as the second ever drop of seasonal products went live. And unsurprisingly, they have of course gone viral.

The Duchess of Sussex's highly-anticipated seasonal summer drop sees the return of some of her hero products - from flower sprinkles, crepe mix and shortbread cookie mix with flower sprinkles to a selection of herbal teas.

Not to mention some new summer releases, including apricot spread and limited edition orange blossom honey.

It is also thought that Markle will soon launch her most highly-anticipated product - her own line of Napa Valley rosé wine, with her website teasing its launch "just in time for summer entertaining".

And judging by her last As Ever drop in April, the products are expected to sell out fast, with the Duchess herself explaining that there are limited quantities for each seasonal release.

"Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full," Markle posted after the first drop - featuring flower sprinkles and crepe mix - sold out in April. "We sold out in less than one hour and I can't thank you enough...for celebrating, purchasing, sharing and believing. It's just the start."

The exciting As Ever update comes just days after Markle confirmed that she would be pausing her 'Confessions of a Female Founder' podcast in order to focus fully on her lifestyle brand.

"I love that there's so much excitement and desire for a second season, but I need to focus on my business," she explained this week on Emma Grede's 'Aspire' podcast.

"Very rarely do people see everything that's happening behind the scenes. I show a small glimpse of that, but equally, I wrapped season 1 of my Netflix series, still had to promote it, still had to be in edits for season 2. At a certain point, the only thing I want spread thin is my jam!

"I would love to bring the show back when I am at a different end of my founder journey," she later added. "When I've gone through Q4 and say, ‘Here are my proof points... wow, what a year it's been.’ Or even longer than that. I think a different time will be so exciting to compare and contrast."

Well, this is exciting.