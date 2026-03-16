Every Girlfriend Leonardo DiCaprio Has Taken to the Oscars
Vittoria Ceretti and Leonardo DiCaprio just made their red carpet debut at the 98th Academy Awards
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Leonardo DiCaprio has once again made Hollywood history, officially adding another name to his line of high-profile Oscars dates. This year, it’s Italian supermodel Vittoria Ceretti, who has captured the spotlight alongside the actor (though they forwent walking the red carpet together) for the first time at Hollywood’s biggest night.
DiCaprio, 51, and Ceretti, 27, are believed to have begun dating in August 2023, when they were first seen together in Santa Barbara, California. Since then, they’ve kept things relatively low-key (as is DiCaprio’s signature), only appearing together at a handful of events, making this Oscars outing their red carpet debut as a couple.
Ceretti, an icon of the runway who has walked for the likes of Versace, Dior, Celine, and Louis Vuitton, also addressed the media attention that comes with dating a mega‑star in an April 2025 Vogue France cover story. She explained how frustrating it can be to be labelled “someone’s girlfriend,” but said that love gives her the confidence to shrug off outside noise. As with so many of DiCaprio’s high-profile relationships, the public is left piecing together clues from scraps of information.Article continues below
From Gisele Bündchen to Toni Garrn, there are only a handful of supermodels, actresses, and fashion icons who have accompanied him to the awards night. The couple has skipped other major awards shows; DiCaprio attended the 2026 Golden Globes alone.
While DiCaprio still keeps much of his personal life under wraps, Ceretti proved she can hold her own on the red carpet, bringing runway poise and undeniable glamour to a time-honoured Oscars tradition. Here, we look back at some of DiCaprio’s Oscar dates throughout the years.
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Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK, commissioning and writing in-depth features on culture, politics, and issues that shape women’s lives. Her work blends sharp cultural insight with rigorous reporting, from pop culture and technology to fertility, work, and relationships. Mischa’s investigations have earned awards and led to appearances on BBC Politics Live and Woman’s Hour. For her investigation into rape culture in primary schools, she was shortlisted for an End Violence Against Women award. She previously wrote for Refinery29, Stylist, Dazed, and Far Out.