Every Girlfriend Leonardo DiCaprio Has Taken to the Oscars

Vittoria Ceretti and Leonardo DiCaprio just made their red carpet debut at the 98th Academy Awards

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Leonardo DiCaprio, nominee Best Actor in a Leading Role for &quot;The Aviator&quot; and Gisele Bundchen at the The 77th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals at Kodak Theatre in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gisele Bundchen at the The 77th Annual Academy Awards in 2005
(Image credit: Chris Polk/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio has once again made Hollywood history, officially adding another name to his line of high-profile Oscars dates. This year, it’s Italian supermodel Vittoria Ceretti, who has captured the spotlight alongside the actor (though they forwent walking the red carpet together) for the first time at Hollywood’s biggest night.

DiCaprio, 51, and Ceretti, 27, are believed to have begun dating in August 2023, when they were first seen together in Santa Barbara, California. Since then, they’ve kept things relatively low-key (as is DiCaprio’s signature), only appearing together at a handful of events, making this Oscars outing their red carpet debut as a couple.

Ceretti, an icon of the runway who has walked for the likes of Versace, Dior, Celine, and Louis Vuitton, also addressed the media attention that comes with dating a mega‑star in an April 2025 Vogue France cover story. She explained how frustrating it can be to be labelled “someone’s girlfriend,” but said that love gives her the confidence to shrug off outside noise. As with so many of DiCaprio’s high-profile relationships, the public is left piecing together clues from scraps of information.

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From Gisele Bündchen to Toni Garrn, there are only a handful of supermodels, actresses, and fashion icons who have accompanied him to the awards night. The couple has skipped other major awards shows; DiCaprio attended the 2026 Golden Globes alone.

While DiCaprio still keeps much of his personal life under wraps, Ceretti proved she can hold her own on the red carpet, bringing runway poise and undeniable glamour to a time-honoured Oscars tradition. Here, we look back at some of DiCaprio’s Oscar dates throughout the years.

Leonardo DiCaprio &amp;amp; Date (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio and date in the nineties

(Image credit: Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio, nominated for Best Actor for his role in &quot;The Aviator,&quot; arrives with girlfriend Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen at the 77th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater on February 27, 2005 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio, who was nominated for Best Actor for his role in "The Aviator," with then-girlfriend Brazilian model Gisele Bundchen at the 77th Annual Academy Awards in 2005 in Hollywood, California.

(Image credit: Vince Bucci/Getty Images)

Bar Refaeli, girlfriend of US actor and producer Leonardo DiCaprio, poses 21 May 2007 upon arriving at the Festival Palace in Cannes, southern France, for the screening of British director Michael Winterbottom&#039;s film &#039;A Mighty Heart&#039; at the 60th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The book by Mariane Pearl, widow of murdered journalist Daniel Pearl while researching terrorist networks in Pakistan in 2002, is the basis of the movie. A lavish sprinkle of Hollywood stars and veteran film-makers, a dash of arthouse fare and new international discoveries -- the Cannes filmfest celebrates its 60th edition with a tried and true recipe for success. AFP PHOTO / FRANCOIS GUILLOT (Photo credit should read FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP via Getty Images)

Bar Refaeli, then girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio, poses solo on the red carpet at Cannes in 2007.

(Image credit: FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP via Getty Images)

THE OSCARS&amp;reg; - The 92nd Oscars&amp;reg; broadcasts live on Sunday, Feb. 9,2020 at the Dolby Theatre&amp;reg; at Hollywood &amp;amp; Highland Center&amp;reg; in Hollywood and will be televised live on The ABC Television Network at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST. (ARTURO HOLMES via Getty Images)KATHY BATES, BRIE LARSON, BRAD PITT, CAMILA MORRONE, LEONARDO DICAPRIO, BONG JOON HO, TAIKA WAITITI

In 2020, Leonardo DiCaprio took then-girlfriend Camila Morrone to the 92nd Oscars

(Image credit: ARTURO HOLMES via Getty Images)

Vittoria Ceretti attends the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 01, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

Vittoria Ceretti, pictured at the 2025 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum in 2025, attended this year's Academy Awards with Leonardo DiCaprio.

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic via Getty Images)
Mischa Anouk Smith
Mischa Anouk Smith
News and Features Editor

Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK, commissioning and writing in-depth features on culture, politics, and issues that shape women’s lives. Her work blends sharp cultural insight with rigorous reporting, from pop culture and technology to fertility, work, and relationships. Mischa’s investigations have earned awards and led to appearances on BBC Politics Live and Woman’s Hour. For her investigation into rape culture in primary schools, she was shortlisted for an End Violence Against Women award. She previously wrote for Refinery29, Stylist, Dazed, and Far Out.