We've Finally Got Clues About Leighton Meester’s Character in Nobody Wants This

Given its immediate success on Netflix, it's no surprise that Nobody Wants This season 2 is already in production and slated for a 2025 release. The show stars Kristen Bell as an agnostic sex podcaster Joanne who falls in love with rabbi Noah, played by Adam Brody, and it won viewers over instantly after its release last autumn. From the real-life stories behind the onscreen romance, to the fact that Adam's wife Leighton Meester is joining the cast for season 2, the world has been utterly hooked on every single detail.

In an interview with E! News, creator Erin Foster explained how they decided to bring Leighton into the show to star alongside her husband. In the upcoming season, the Gossip Girl star will play Joanne's high school nemesis and according to the creator, she's an 'underrated comedian'. In the interview, Foster said: "We came up with such a fun character. We went to Adam first, like, 'What do you think of this idea?' He was like, 'I think that she would be so great at it. Do it. Ask her.' And she was so game and so excited. She is an underrated comedian."

And fans can expect some subtle nods to Adam and Leighton's off-screen relationship, too, apparently. In scenes that require the couple to act together, the script will ensure that viewers are in on the joke, with Foster adding: "I intentionally put a few fun little lines in there that I think people are going to enjoy."

According to the report, Kristen and Adam have already seen the first episode of Nobody Wants This season 2 and they're 'really, really, really happy', with Adam reportedly telling Foster that he 'loved it' and had 'no notes'. Bravo.

Nobody Wants This season 1 first landed on Netflix in September 2024 and was an instant hit - so much so, the second season was confirmed by the streaming giant just weeks after its release. While we know that the second season is due to premiere at some point later this year, we're yet to get any more concrete details.

So stay tuned for updates...