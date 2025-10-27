A-Listers Are Defending Selena Gomez Amid Online Criticism Around Her Appearance

Selena Gomez is one of the most talked-about women in the world, from her star-studded career and A-list friendships, to her recent wedding to record producer Benny Blanco.

However, it was her new music video that made headlines this week, with Gomez dropping new single 'In the Dark', featuring on the Nobody Wants This season two soundtrack.

And while the song - her first solo track in over a year, has been well received, Gomez's appearance in the music video was torn apart, with the singer bombarded with a wave of online criticism.

Selena Gomez - In The Dark (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Most of the criticism has centred around Gomez's facial features, with online users accusing the 33-year-old of excessive botox and cosmetic surgery, with some even comparing her appearance to a monster.

Singer Grimes was among the A-listers to come to Gomez's defence, speaking out about the "unhealthy" and "dehumanising" response.

I've been in the internet for like 48 hours and despite minor benefits I might have to leave. Watched this Selena Gomez video, besides a few weird derp shots that ppl were able to clip and super misrepresent how she looks she looks extremely beautiful, is prob one of the most… https://t.co/hGOf38CaX4October 26, 2025

"I've been in the internet for like 48 hours and despite minor benefits I might have to leave," she posted to her X account. "Imagine what it wud feel like if people talked about you this way. Try to imagine the mental fortitude she presumably has... How do u think little girls feel reading stuff like this about another woman?

"It shud not be ok to do high school level bullying,' she later added. "Accounts shud be suspended for body shaming en masse. This is disturbing - in part because it's not even true if u actually watch this video."

Gomez has spoken out previously about dealing with online negativity, particularly relating to her appearance, on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast.

"Women have it much harder," Gomez reflected in the 2025 interview, later adding: "My weight's a big [issue]. Everyone just has something to say and it's really making me sad. Not even sad because, I'm not a victim, everyone - I just think it's made me a tad bitter and I feel really guilty for saying that but it's true."

Gomez has been open in the past about living with her autoimmune disease, Lupus, explaining that her weight can fluctuate and her appearance can appear altered due to her medication.

"I would rather be healthy and take care of myself," she stated. "My medications are important, and I believe that they're what helps me... [I'm] not a model, never will be. I think they're awesome, mind you. I'm just definitely not that."

"I’m human," she continued. "So of course sometimes I read things, but I do most of the time ignore everything. There are ways to combat it - I understand the power of what social media is, it’s just tricky."

We will continue to update this story.