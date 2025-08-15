Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Being ‘Happy and Free’ During Her Post-Divorce Summer

Jennifer Lopez has been front and centre in 2025, with the 'Let's Get Loud' singer having a major comeback. And after enduring a difficult 2024 - separating from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage and cancelling her highly-anticipated tour, the 56-year-old is officially back on top.

This summer has seen the singer perform her 'Up All Night' Live tour. And as she closed her final show this week, Lopez posted a powerful statement about being 'happy' and 'free'.

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

"Last night was our final show of the summer, and I want to thank every single one of you who came out," J-Lo posted to Instagram. "This was the most beautiful, happy, and free summer…and my only wish is that you feel as joyful as you made me feel every night. I love you."

This is not the first time this summer that the singer has spoken about being 'happy' and 'free', opening up about her situation in a previous interview with PEOPLE.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I'm excited to tour - I'm excited first to go do Pride, I'm super excited about that," she explained of her summer schedule. "I'm working on that show right now too as we speak, and crafting the tour as well. I'm excited to get back out there.

"It seems like a perfect summer to celebrate being free and being happy," she continued. "Just everything in my life right now just feels really healthy and good, and I'm ready to get out there and make people sing and dance and have a good time. That's always my goal."

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) A photo posted by on

"I was thinking about this time in my life, and I’m like, 'That’s not what I thought it was going to turn out like,'" Lopez has previously explained to Interview Magazine. "And then I thought, 'No, this is exactly where I needed to be, to lead me to where I want to go.'

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Being in a relationship doesn’t define me," she continued. "I can’t be looking for happiness in other people. I have to have happiness within myself. I used to say I’m a happy person, but was still looking for something for somebody else to fill, and it’s just like, 'No, I’m actually good.'"

We will continue to update this story.