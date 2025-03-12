Gigi Hadid shares details about her 'very romantic' relationship with Bradley Cooper for the first time

Though Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been dating since approximately October 2023, very little is publicly known about their relationship.

Now though, the supermodel has opened up for the first time about what it's like to date her movie star boyfriend — and about what it takes to keep some parts of their relationship private.

She described their bond as "very romantic and happy," speaking to American Vogue in a new cover story. She even addressed the comments about their relationship from anonymous sources, which she said are usually "kind of right and kind of wrong." She added: "you just have to let it go; you can’t always correct everything."

Gigi described a more mature relationship than maybe she's had in the past. She said: "I think just getting to the point where knowing what you want and deserve in a relationship is essential, and then to find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve…and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky. Yeah, lucky’s the word."

But the model wasn't going to date just about anyone who was ready for a deeper kind of relationship: she obviously has a deep admiration for who Bradley is personally and professionally.

"I respect him so much as a creative, and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief," she told Vogue. "For those people you admire to encourage you, it can create so much belief in yourself. Like, what’s the worst thing if I auditioned for this? You jump and take the leap."

That's so lovely.

Since 2023, Bradley and Gigi have been spotted out and about on dates in New York City (she told Vogue he has got her more into the theatre) and elsewhere, but they don't bring each other to industry events — presumably to preserve their privacy in any way they can.

Previously, Gigi was in an on-and-off relationship with One Direction alum Zayn Malik. The two seem to harmoniously coparent their little girl Khai, who is 4. Speaking to Vogue, the supermodel explained that hers and Zayn's relationship these days features "love, and a feeling of camaraderie."

We're so happy for them.