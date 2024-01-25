Why the Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper dating rumours have resurfaced

"Things have been going really well."

gigi hadid with caramel hair colour
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's relationship seems to be going strong, given that they were just spotted together wheeling suitcases at the airport in New York City — suggesting that they're off on a romantic getaway, according to People. While the supermodel and actor have sparked dating rumours for months, they've only been spotted out and about together very occasionally.

In October, reports started circling that the two A-listers were an item after they were seen in NYC together twice. At the time, a source told People: "They are having fun. She’s independent, busy, and her days are filled with responsibilities so I don’t see anything serious happening right away if at all."

The insider continued: "[They have] things in common so it’s possible to see it progress. It appears super casual now, but they both have kids, big careers, busy lives and understand what life is like in these circles. It’s cute… and there is an attraction."

Bradley is on quite the career high at the moment as Maestro, the blockbuster that he directed, produced and starred in, has received a whopping seven Oscar nominations — including one for best picture, one for best actor (for Bradley himself), and one for best actress (for Carey Mulligan). Meanwhile, Gigi's modelling career is as successful as ever, as she's starred in recent campaigns for the likes of Jacquemus, Ralph Lauren, Versace, and Boss.

On the personal side, Bradley shares daughter Lea, 6, with ex Irina Shayk, while Gigi shares daughter Khai, 3, with ex Zayn Malik.

So while both of these celebs have very full lives without bringing romance into it, a source did tell People in December that things were heating up between them. "They were quietly dating for much longer before it went public and were very hush-hush, trying to see if things would work between them," the source said at the time. "They had several months together privately and things have been going really well."

Well, well, well!

