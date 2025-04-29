Was Gigi Hadid just seen wearing an engagement ring? A jeweller weighs in

Um hello, are Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper engaged???

Well, the truth is we have absolutely no idea, but fans have begun to think so after the couple's latest joint public appearance.

Gigi celebrated her 30th birthday in New York City over the weekend, arriving hand in hand with boyfriend Bradley. Also on the guest list were Gigi's sister Bella Hadid and their parents Yolanda and Mohamed, Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman, Emily Ratajkowski and Will Arnett.

Apparently, the lovebirds were totally adorable on the night. "She and Bradley were very cute," a source told People. "They mingled and had fun, but also kissed every time they got near each other."

But Gigi and Bradley being cute together isn't why fans think they're engaged: instead, it's a little something to do with the supermodel's choice of accessories on the night.

In photos of Gigi at her birthday, she can be seen wearing a bunch of rings — including one on her wedding finger.

While the choice of where she wore the ring is raising lots of questions, it's also worth noting that it was a lot simpler than you'd expect an engagement ring to be — although one jeweller believes that doesn't necessarily mean it wasn't one.

"Gigi Hadid wears a simple yellow-gold, slim band, with a minimalist design, without stones or ornate detailing," Ella Citron-Thompkins, jewellery expert at Diamonds Factory, tells Marie Claire, going on to note that Gigi opted for the stacking rings style that is so popular right now.

"The ring isn’t what a traditional engagement ring looks like, but they are becoming increasingly subtle; Dua Lipa’s, for example, showcases a bold, geometric design with a slightly masculine edge, moving away from traditional, ornate styles and embracing a more personal symbol of commitment," notes Ella.

"This shift could suggest that Gigi is indeed engaged, as she may be embracing this modern, minimalist approach to engagement rings, choosing something equally meaningful yet refined."

With all that in mind, a source told People in January that Gigi and Bradley are "serious about each other, but an engagement would be a big step."

They added: "Neither are looking to rush anything, but that’s not to say they’re not very happy together."

A few months later, could things have changed for the couple? We'll sadly have to wait for them to confirm or deny.