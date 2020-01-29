Irina Shayk has broken her silence on her split from Bradley Cooper in an emotional interview

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk’s relationship has been a point of conversation over the past year, with rumours circulating after the release of his and Lady Gaga’s Academy Award winning film, A Star Is Born.

After reports that the couple had been spending time apart, it was confirmed last June that Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk had split after four years of dating.

Since the announcement of the split, the couple have remained tight-lipped on the subject, so it is hardly surprising that Irina Shayk breaking her silence on the subject this week made headline news.

‘I think in all good relationships you bring your best and your worst,’ Irina explained in her cover interview with Vogue. ’It’s just the nature of a human being. Two great people don’t have to make a good couple.’

She continued: ‘I think we’ve been very lucky to experience what we had with each other. Life without B is new ground.’

Going on to explain the difficulties of being a single mother, Irina went on to explain, ‘It’s hard to find a balance between being a single mom and being a working woman and provider. Trust me, there are days I wake up and I’m like, “Oh my god, I don’t know what to do, I’m falling apart.”’

Like we needed a reason to love Irina more.