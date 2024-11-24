I've spoken to the experts—these are the 7 winter nail trends they foresee all the cool girls wearing
Yes, cinnamon roll nails are in there
If there's one reason why I get excited for the changing of the seasons, it's to see what winter nail trends I can adopt. Although I have adored some of my autumn nail looks, and I'm a suck for a classic nude hue or orange-toned red shade, I also love a microtrend, be it some cute nail art or a specific colour everyone is getting on-board with (right now I'm big into cabernet nails).
For this season, I have spoken to two nail experts to determine the hottest winter trends, and even included one I've identified myself (cinnamon roll nails, you're v welcome).
1. Glass nails
A post shared by Sarah Haidar (@heluviee)
A photo posted by on
Metta Francis, London manicurist and founder of Nails by Mets says glass nails are here to stay for winter, adding a sense of depth to an otherwise ordinary mani. "Magnetic, velvet or cat eye nails aren’t new, but for this winter season, we’re seeing updated methods to incorporate this popular look," she explains.
"To add depth and dimension, a sheer, jelly shade is applied over the cat eye effect. It gives an encapsulated, glassy look - for winter, expect to see icy hues and deep shades for the season such a sapphire blue, deep ruby reds and browns." I can't wait to try this with a burgundy hue.
2. Animal prints
A post shared by Shoreditch Nails (@shoreditchnails)
A photo posted by on
Juanita Huber-Millet, Founder and Creative Director at Townhouse, explains that animal print nails are deeply embedded in winter trends this year, but with a twist.
"Animal prints are the quintessential statement of winter nail art, bringing a touch of wild sophistication to your fingertips," she begins. "From fierce cheetah prints to subtle zebra textures, these designs inject an element of bold, adventurous spirit into your everyday look."
"Wild prints are perfect for those who want to stand out and embrace a trend that combines timeless elegance with contemporary flair."
3. The 'Wicked' effect
A post shared by Anahi Victoria (@avrnailswatches)
A photo posted by on
Wicked is undeniably the movie of the season, and the ultra-covetable, magical fashion and beauty within the film make it even more of a cinematic experience. It therefore comes as no surprise that this has influenced the way we get our manicures done.
"With the much anticipated movie release, I’m seeing a big rise in elaborate green nails from green glitter, to chunky bejewelled long nails," notes Metta. "Whilst not necessarily practical for everyday wear, green will be a popular look this winter—from glitter green tips, green cat eye and emerald green shades."
4. Winter florals
A post shared by ❤ Hang Nguyen ❤ (@thehangedit)
A photo posted by on
Another classic trend that's celebrating a resurgence , says Juanita, is the floral nail. But it's not just any floral: it's a winter floral.
"Floral-inspired nail art adds a delicate touch of nature to your fingertips, transforming your nails into works of art," she says. "Paired with a subtle chrome finish, metallic silver or gold flecks, floral inspired patterns create a mesmerising contrast, blending vintage elegance with a modern twist."
The founder adds: "This look is perfect for those who want their nails to exude timeless sophistication with a hint of glamour."
5. Isolate chrome
A post shared by @badgirlsgoodnails
A photo posted by on
If the idea of an all-over colour on the nails fills you with dread, you may be in the market for something a little more out there. Metta has just the thing.
"For nail art lovers, isolated chrome designs will be popular," she explains. "Think 3D, jewel-like looks with embellishments (even on short nails), which are perfect the upcoming party and festive session."
If you're a little nervous, there are options: "for a more subtle version, layered isolated chrome designs will reign."
6. French finish
A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland)
A photo posted by on
Every season, a different take on the classic French manicure enters the chat, and this season, it's based in autumn/winter colour schemes.
"The French manicure takes a fun turn this fall, with traditional white tips being replaced by rich autumnal tones," says Juanita. "Also, expect to see this being paired with playful nail art accents. This fashionable spin on a classic look brings a touch of style to your nails, blending sophistication with a hint of creativity. This look is ideal for those who want to keep things chic yet express their personality in a fresh, stylish way."
My personal favourites are burgundy and forest-green tips.
7. Cinnamon roll mani
A post shared by rhode skin (@rhode)
A photo posted by on
A personal favourite of mine, cinnamon roll nails are the near-delectable trend I'll be coveting all winter long. I am a total sucker for anything Hailey Bieber does to her nails, so the designs she's been rocking in recent campaigns to celebrate the launch of Rhode's Cinnamon Roll Peptide Lip Tint have me utterly influenced. Crisp, golden-brown hues with a glazed finish are the way to go, if you ask me.
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
-
