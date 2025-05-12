This serum is best-selling for a reason—it tackles everything from dryness to pigmentation, and costs less than £40

The world of beauty moves fast, and it sometimes feels like every other week there is a new ‘must-have’ ingredient or a formula that promises to revitalise your skin. Even as somebody who works within the industry and truly loves my skincare, it can feel a little overwhelming, so I understand that some people may feel a bit confused with where to start or what to spend their hard-earned cash on.

I would say that, as well as your facial SPF (every day!), a serum is up there with the essentials, and everybody should be using one. The fine texture can penetrate and absorb deeper than a thicker cream and the formulations often include potent ingredients that can tackle a wide range of issues covering everything from dehydrated skin to dullness.

You are spoilt for choice when it comes to great quality and effective serums, as most brands offer amazing products to keep your skin in check, but there is one that seems to stand out from the crowd and that’s Olay Super Serum.

After going viral in the US, this hero product launched in the UK in the spring of 2024 and was an instant hit with women of all ages. The little bottle of complexion-boosting joy contains an impressive cocktail of ingredients, including niacinamide, vitamin C and AHA’s, and it worked well to fix a wide range of face-based woes. It actually became the best-selling serum in the UK last year, and due to such huge demand, Olay have just launched a jumbo 50ml bottle, so there are a couple of options available to suit different budgets and regimes.

It had been on my must-try list for a while as I had heard endless good things, but I wasn’t sure if it really could live up to all the five-star reviews. Olay is one of those trusted names that my mum uses, but in all honesty, it isn’t one of those brands that I get overly excited about or use very often. I couldn’t ignore the praise online, though, so I decided to put it to the test and see what all the fuss was about.

When I tried this product out, I was struggling my way through my daughter’s latest sleep regression, and many nights of broken sleep had left my skin looking a little lacklustre and tired. The serum definitely had its work cut out, but the combination of hydrating, plumping and smoothing ingredients worked together brilliantly to pep up my sleepy and sallow-looking skin, and all with very little effort on my part. I applied the serum each morning and night for a week, and I was genuinely impressed with how happy my skin looked after a few days of use, and I found my cheeks felt much smoother too.

As I mentioned earlier, it can be confusing to decide what formulations to use and when, but this do-it-all skincare saviour takes all the guesswork out of it, as it’s packed with some of the most effective ingredients on the market. The blend of Vitamin C and E works to repair uneven tone and environmental damage, while niacinamide and lactic acid tackle pigmentation and improve skin’s texture. On top of all that, there are collagen peptides in the mix to fight fine lines and restore plumpness. It’s an impressive line-up and they worked extremely well together to revive my tired skin and bring back some oomph.

The serum itself is very fine and silky, and has a pearly finish to it that shimmers in the light. I was a bit worried that the sheen would be a bit much for my face, but when I applied it, the shimmery vibe disappeared and left my complexion looking dewy without any glitter. Just a 20p-sized amount was enough for my face and neck, and the handy pipette made it easy to apply without any mess. It absorbs fast, and I could crack on with my routine afterwards without too much waiting time.

One thing to flag about this serum is that you must apply SPF during the daytime, whether you’ve applied it at night or that morning. Lactic acid is an AHA that works as a gentle exfoliant, but it does make your face more sensitive to sun damage, so make sure you keep yourself protected with SPF50 whenever you use this one.

As well as the serum itself, I'm a fan of the pretty glass bottle. The round shape combined with the shimmery serum inside gives it a luxury vibe, and it looks special on my bathroom shelf. I feel like the newly launched 50ml size will last me ages, too, as you don’t need to use a lot to cover your whole face.

Overall, this serum has really surprised me. I knew that products from Olay could be trusted, but I hadn’t expected to like this skincare product this much. Whether you’re concerned about uneven tone or fighting fine lines, this product will make a winning choice for most skin types. It really is "super".