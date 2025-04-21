I was overwhelmed by the sheer volume of face creams, until I found this brilliant all-rounder—it costs just £9

I remember first meeting The INKEY List’s founders, Colette Laxton and Mark Curry, around the time of the brand launch in 2018. They excitedly told me that they’d managed to create and launch the whole thing in 18 weeks, which, if you know anything about product development, you’ll know is still practically unheard of. After a hugely successful seven years on the market, they still carry the same enthusiasm and dedication to creating uncomplicated, effective and reasonably priced skincare, which is exactly what their Vitamin B, C and E Moisturiser is.

While you might be overwhelmed by the many possible contenders for your skincare routine, even complete beginners know that having the best moisturiser is one of the key steps. This product is a great all-rounder, blending a few key ingredients for a balanced, easy-to-get-on-with formula. So, if you’re in the market for a straightforward face cream, read on for a detailed breakdown of my holy grail.

The INKEY List Vitamin B, C and E Moisturiser £9 at LOOKFANTASTIC

I always like to kick off a review with a look at the packaging—it is the first thing any of us see when we pick up a product, after all.

The main thing to know about The INKEY List’s packaging is that it’s extremely informative; take the cardboard box apart and you’ll have all of the need-to-knows about their product, from whether it’s best in your day or nighttime skincare routine, or both, to the role and benefits of the product type and its ingredients. In the case of the Vitamin B, C and E Moisturiser, the squeezy tube notes where it should go in your skincare routine, what time of day you should apply it and how best to use it.

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

Now on to the formula. Texture-wise, we are talking silky. It doesn’t quite fall into the gel moisturisers category, but it is fairly lightweight, stretching well and sinking into the skin in good time. This is a plus if, like me, your skin doesn’t absorb thicker products very readily.

The name-checked vitamins each come with their benefits. First up is vitamin B3, more commonly known as niacinamide, which can help to brighten and moisturise the skin. The form of vitamin C here is ascorbyl palmitate—a derivative that’s less punchy than the L-ascorbic acid you’ll find in many vitamin C serums, which the brand has included to help boost radiance. Finally, vitamin E (tocopherol and tocopherol acetate) is another antioxidant that’s good for sensitive skin. There are also a bunch of emollients at play to help keep the skin moisturised and support the skin barrier.

All that adds up to a silky and gentle product that feels lovely to apply. Clearly, this is a good all-rounder—particularly given that a tube costs just £9. You have to commend The INKEY List for not putting prices up massively.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Lucy Abbersteen)

As to whether it’s right for you, I’d say this moisturiser is best suited to skin that doesn’t skew excessively oily or extremely dry; I have oily and combination skin, and it works nicely on any slightly drier areas of my face. It’s also a good choice for those seeking one of the best vitamin C moisturisers that isn’t super potent, for example, if you’ve experienced any irritation from repeated use of the buzzy antioxidant. I’ve personally not experienced any pilling, so I’d say it plays well with other products too.

All in all, if you want something straightforward and effective for your day moisturiser that won’t do too much damage to your beauty budget, it’s worth giving this one a go.