I Swore Off Budget SPFs—But This One From The Ordinary Completely Changed My Mind

These days, SPF and I are in a long-term, committed relationship, but let's just say we have a complicated history. Over the years I have tried countless SPFs, including many affordable formulas that sounded promising but left me with sticky skin, white residue or (my worst nightmare) caused breakouts. Yes, sun protection is an absolute essential, but with so many high-street facial sunscreens consistently causing issues, I started to associate budget-friendly SPFs with disappointment.

So when I heard that The Ordinary were launching a new sunscreen, I was ready to write it off from the get go as another attempt at an affordable formula that was ultimately going to mess me around. Plus, their first venture into sun protection wasn't a great success. Customers complained about the formula leaving a white cast on their skin as well as the texture being too thick, and it was eventually discontinued.

But there was something intriguing about it too. It promised lightweight hydration and high-protection with absolutely no visible residue. Plus, generally speaking, I love The Ordinary's products for their results-driven, innovative formulas. Would they have learned from their previous attempt and actually manage to pull off a high-performance SPF at a price point that undercuts a lot of its competitors? I knew I had to put it to the test. After a week of putting it through its paces (during a record-breaking heatwave, might I add), here are my honest thoughts...

My honest review of The Ordinary UV Filters SPF 45 Serum

First Impressions

(Image credit: Mica Rickets)

Like all of The Ordinary’s products, the UV Filters SPF 45 Serum comes in the brand’s signature minimalist packaging—an opaque white bottle with a handy pump dispenser. The first thing that struck me is how small it is (despite containing 60ml of product which is more than some of my more expensive favourites) and how lightweight. It’s incredibly travel-friendly and is perfect for throwing into your handbag for touch-ups throughout the day. Plus, I love the pump. It makes it really easy to dispense the right amount of product and is less messy than faffing around with detachable lids.

As for the texture? It feels incredibly luxe. As the name suggests, it definitely has a serum feel rather than a traditional cream and the milky texture spreads easily and absorbs quickly. There’s no hint of white cast on my skin, in fact, I was impressed at how beautifully glowy and fresh it left my face looking.

The Formula

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

Of course, feeling and looking great on the skin is all well and good, but with sunscreen you want to know that it’s actually going to deliver on protection. And The Ordinary UV Filters SPF 45 Serum really does. Unlike their first go at SPF, which had mineral filters, this formula is entirely chemical (my personal preference) and boasts broad-spectrum SPF 45 with no white cast, no chalkiness and no greasiness.

Of course, typically the higher the SPF the thicker the formula, but this one delivers on an almost weightless feel. It leaves skin soft and dewy, but not overtly shiny, so I think that both dry and oilier skin types will get on well with this. On school run mornings, I’ll apply this and head straight out the door, happy with the subtle glow that it leaves on my skin. However, I can also confirm that it also layers really well under make-up, acting as a hydrating base with no pilling.

The Results

(Image credit: Mica Ricketts)

For under £16, it rivals some of my more expensive favourites and feels more like an extension to my skincare routine than it does a traditional SPF. Whether I’m wearing it alone or layering it under make-up, it plays nice with all of my other products and leaves my skin not only feeling hydrated and looking healthy, but protected from the UV rays.

Another win? Just how portable this bottle is. It’s compact and lightweight, so easy to throw into my bag to make it easy to top up later in the day. Delivering on high protection, comfortable wear and a beautiful finish, it really provides everything that I want from a daily SPF and proves that you really don’t have to compromise on quality when using an affordable formulation. It might have taken them some years of trial and error but, hats off to The Ordinary—consider me converted.