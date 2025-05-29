When it comes to beauty products that my colleagues get excited about, Byoma’s Hydrating Milky Toner is up there near the top of the list. It’s one of those products that I’ve heard people raving about, but after a friend asked me my thoughts on it a couple of weeks ago, I realised that I had managed to let this particular product pass me by. I have no idea how it happened, as I’m a big fan of the brand, but I knew that I had to put things right.

Within a week, I was furious with myself for not adding this toner to my routine sooner. It has been a real treat for my skin, and I love the noticeable difference it has made to my complexion in just a few days. It turns out that all my work pals were on to something, and I am happy to report that I have added this cult product to my skincare favourites.

Byoma Hydrating Milky Toner

(Image credit: Byoma)

What do I love about the milky toner? Basically, everything, but especially how it feels to use.

Toners are designed to be used post-cleanse to hydrate and rebalance the surface of skin to leave it looking and feeling its best before you apply any serum or moisturiser. I have used many in the past, and I have often found them to be a bit stingy. So in all honesty, it’s a step in my skincare routine that I will often skip. Most that I have tried don’t seem to do much, and my face can often feel a little tight after using them, but Byoma’s take on the toner is unlike anything that I’ve tried.

I used my hands to pat and press the clear fluid over my skin, and the silky texture genuinely feels hydrating and gentle on my skin, leaving it much softer post-application. There's no irritation or tightness, and it absorbs fast, so I can carry on with the rest of my routine without having to wait around.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Next up is the impressive ingredients list. It's filled with barrier lipid complex to replenish and protect the skin’s natural barrier, hydrating and plumping polyglutamic acid and soothing cica.

This toner promises to lock in moisture, soften and smooth skin, and reduce redness to leave your complexion refreshed and clear, and for those with sensitive skin too. It really does follow through on its claims; I’ve only been using it before bed for a few days, but I’ve already noticed my skin feeling bouncier and looking brighter.

The healthy sheen it adds is incredible, also. Instantly after applying, my face has a subtle glazed effect that I love. I like it so much, in fact, that I’m going to start using it in the mornings too, as I feel like the sheen will shine through my SPF and foundation for a seriously happy-looking complexion, and it seems a shame to waste the gorgeous glow overnight.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

The price shocked me as well—it's only £11.99! After seeing how well it works and reading up on the ingredients, I had expected a price tag of at least double that.

All in all, I have nothing but good things to say about this milky toner. My skin feels extra soft and hydrated, and my complexion looks much clearer. I have skipped toner for a long time, but these days I look forward to this step of my routine.