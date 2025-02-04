I have suffered with blemishes and uneven skin tone for most of my life, but this LED facemask is the three-minute antidote I’d been desperately waiting for

LED face masks have quickly become the beauty industry’s worst kept secret. Promising benefits such as reducing inflammation, treating breakouts, minimising pigmentation, improving scarring, and even smoothing fine lines, it’s no wonder that consumers have been flocking to the checkout in droves. Unfortunately for my tricky complexion, it has taken me a little while to jump on the bandwagon.

I’ll be the first to admit that I was very sceptical when red light therapy first hit the market. I couldn’t really believe that the answer to my years of acne scarring and dark spots could be so simple. But since the LumaLux mask by Project E beauty entered my life, I take back everything I ever said.

If you haven’t used one of the best LED face masks yourself, you might be questioning what LED masks do , really. I’m here to tell you that LED light therapy benefits really cannot be overstated, especially with a mask as versatile as the LumaLux. No matter what you’re battling with, I can pretty much guarantee that this skincare device has a setting that can help. It’s just an added bonus that it’s comfortable to wear, extremely easy to use, and quick to get to work. This is what I’ve found after adding it into my daily skincare routine.

My experience using the LumaLux Face

The first thing that impressed me about this mask is how easy it was to set up and use. It does need a few hours of charging before you can crack on with your first treatment, but you’re set from there. The mask plugs into a small remote control-esque device that you use to power it and choose your setting, so you don’t have to sit near a plug socket or wrestle with lengthy wires—a huge plus if you’re like me and prefer to recline in bed whilst your skincare devices get to work. For this reason, I also loved how comfortably it sat on my face and around my head, thanks to the flexible silicone material that doesn’t dig in.

One of my concerns before adding an LED mask into my routine was when I’d actually have time to use it. It seemed like a clunky piece of kit that would be irritating to set up and use before doing the rest of my skincare routine, leading me to give up on it altogether. Outside of my standard cleanse and retinol treatments, I rarely take time to actually embrace moments of self-care amongst my hectic schedule, which is what pushed me to give it a go despite my reservations.

Spoiler alert: I am so glad I did. At just three minutes per treatment, this mask slots seamlessly into my routine—and it feels seriously good to know that when I’m too lazy to do anything else, a few minutes with the mask is making all the difference to my complexion. It really is as simple as slipping it on, pressing the setting button, and relaxing for a few minutes whilst it gets to work. Even on my most packed days, it is a breeze to use, and it encourages me to take some time for myself to nurture my skin and general wellbeing. Although going to a salon for my beauty treatments is one of my favourite pastimes, I can’t resist the comfort of at-home treatments, and none are quite as easy (and effective) as LumaLux’s red and infrared light therapy for my skin. I have seriously never found a skincare treatment that’s quite as low-effort as this.

But by far the biggest selling point for me is the eight different modes it offers. It has seven different colours, plus infrared and deep infrared settings with scientifically proven wavelengths (460-1072nm) for comprehensive skin rejuvenation. Although blemishes are my main concern (which can be targeted with both the blue and purple settings), there are times of the month when my skin is clear and I would rather focus on reducing redness or smoothing lines.

I'm only 25, so targeting deep wrinkles isn't my top priority at the moment. However, given how well the mask has performed so far on my skin type, the clinical research that backs its skin-smoothing claims, and the 'intense youth boost' mode it offers that is designed to smooth fine lines, I'm confident it can deliver on that front too.

Luxury skincare devices don’t come cheap, and there are countless models on the market with only one setting, which would have felt like a pretty futile investment to me. With the LumaLux, I can use it every single day, no matter how my skin is behaving or what I want to target.

I am only a few weeks into using the LumaLux and can already see a reduction in my blemishes, how much less red and angry my stubborn breakouts are, and the radiance in my skin that really fuels my confidence. There are plenty of affordable skincare products on the market, but this is an unrivalled luxury investment that I would gladly spend my money on (especially when you work out the minimal cost-per-use) and recommend to anyone who is after hard-working, effective, salon-standard skincare that can work for anybody.

