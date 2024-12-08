I'm a big lactic acid fan and this is the best product I've found for super smooth and soft skin in just 3 minutes

Lactic acid is the greatest of all time when it comes to exfoliants, if you ask me. It manages to offer all the usual benefits of other Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAs), but without any real risk of irritation or sensitivity. This is because it's relatively gentle as acids go, with a larger molecular size that means it only penetrates as far down as the epidermis (the top layer of skin) – rather than more deeply into the dermis (the middle layer).

As someone who uses quite strong prescription retinols, I tend to steer clear of acids such as glycolic and salicylic, just because I find they can sometimes sensitise my skin and overload it. Lactic is therefore my go-to for a gentle exfoliation to improve my skin's appearance and health, without overdoing it.

So when I was first sent the Votary Sensitive Resurfacing Peel, I kind of knew I was going to love it. I'd recommend this for anyone seeking light exfoliation, particularly if you are on the sensitive side. Here's why...

Sensitive Resurfacing Peel 10% Lactic Acid and Super Seeds £70 at Face The Future

Votary Sensitive Resurfacing Peel 10% Lactic Acid: the ingredients

As mentioned, this ingredients list centres around lactic acid, an AHA known to gently exfoliate the top layer of skin. While this is a fairly low-level acid on the whole, there is 10% included in a bottle of Votary's peel, which is the highest percentage permitted under EU law. This means you're guaranteed to get a good exfoliation, but still without irritation.

As well as the acid, this formula also features the brand's line-up of super seed extracts (Lactobacillus Ferment, Horse Chestnut Seed Extract and Chia Seed Extract) which cleverly work in tandem with the lactic acid to soothe and calm, while boosting the skin's barrier function. This ensures the skin maintains moisture and doesn't feel dry or stripped.

Votary Sensitive Resurfacing Peel 10% Lactic Acid: a beauty editor's review

Lactic acid is a product that increases cell turnover, meaning skin benefits from both instantaneous and longer-lasting benefits, and this product excels in both. I use this peel once or twice a week on days I do not use my prescription retinol. I usually reach for it when my skin feels a little dull, as you get instant gratification from it; skin is noticeably plumper, brighter and with more glow.

It doesn't sting when using it (again, because it's lovely and gentle), and only needs to be left on for three minutes until skin becomes a little more used to it (when you can gradually increase the time left on to a maximum of 15 minutes), making it incredibly low maintenance. As a lazy gal, I appreciate a product like this.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As well as these instant, short term benefits, I've definitely found this product to enhance and improve my skin condition over time. I think it works well with my retinol to banish breakouts, maintain moisture levels and prevent dullness from creeping in. I also just really enjoy using it; the liquid, clear formula makes it mess-free, and the dropper applicator is a breeze to get to grips with.

I'd recommend this for anyone seeking gentle exfoliation, those with sensitive skin, or for someone who uses a retinol but would like to also incorporate AHAs into their routine – just be sure to use them on different days.