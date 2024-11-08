The best serums for oily skin reduce shine, minimise breakout and exfoliate pores—and these 6 do it all

As a beauty editor with oily skin, I must have spent hundreds of hours researching and testing the very best products to care for my congested and spot-prone skin . From moisturisers that hydrate without exacerbating shine to cleansers that gently exfoliate, I’ve carefully curated a routine that helps to keep my sebum levels in check, minimises breakouts, and keeps my skin tone looking even. But there’s one step that I’ve spent more time perfecting than any other—the best serum for oily skin.

Despite not using a serum for most of my 20s (I incorrectly believed that the extra skincare step would be too heavy for my skin and could exacerbate my acne) I am now a huge advocate of adding a serum to your routine—whatever your skin type. And experts agree that oily skin will particularly benefit from using one. “Serums are lighter on the skin and hydrate without the heaviness of a moisturiser,” explains consultant dermatologist Dr Volha Shpadaruk . “They offer faster absorption into the skin, do not clog pores, and are packed with active ingredients that target specific concerns like reduction of sebum production, pigmentation and inflammation.”

What ingredients are best for oily skin?

With so many serums on the market, knowing what to look for when you’re choosing the best serum for oily skin is crucial and, thankfully, there are a few key ingredients that experts suggest seeking out.

- Salicylic acid: A hero ingredient when it comes to looking after oily skin, salicylic acid is a beta hydroxy acid that exfoliates the skin. “Oily skin is usually prone to acne, inflammatory spots and clogged pores, but salicylic acid helps to exfoliate the skin, sloughs away dull or rough skin, reduces sebum production and, as a result, can reduce acne and inflammation and open up the pores,” says Dr Shpadaruk.

- Hyaluronic acid and niacinamide: Although hydration doesn’t often feel like the first priority when treating oily skin, dehydration is actually a common issue in spot-prone and oily complexions. “Dehydration occurs due to lack of water in the skin, not oil,” explains Dr Shpadaruk. In fact, dehydration can actually trigger the skin to produce more oil—therefore exacerbating things like excess shine and breakouts. Dr Shpadaruk suggests seeking out serums containing hyaluronic acid and niacinamide (vitamin B3) to reduce trans-epidermal water loss and keep the skin’s hydration levels balanced.

- Retinol: A gold-standard ingredient when it comes to ageing, retinoids have a multitude of skincare benefits beyond minimising fine lines and wrinkles and it’s often well-tolerated by oilier skin types. “Oily skin has a natural sebum layer that provides a buffer, slowing retinol absorption and minimising irritation,” explains Dr Shpadaruk. “Retinol can be quite beneficial for oily skin as it helps regulate oil production, unclogs pores, and improves overall skin texture and tone.”

- Ceramides: Chances are if you have oily skin that’s also prone to spots then you might be using a cocktail of potent ingredients to attempt to keep breakouts at bay. This often leads to a damaged skin barrier which, in turn, can make the skin more oily as it attempts to repair. Dr Shpadaruk suggests ceramides as an ingredient to help combat this. “Ceramides are lipid molecules that repair the skin barrier—hydrating the skin without making it more oily,” says Dr Shpadaruk.

6 best serums for oily skin

1. La Roche-Posay Effaclar Serum

La Roche-Posay Effaclar Serum Best overall serum for oily skin Specifications Key ingredients : Salicylic acid, glycolic acid, lipo hydroxy acid, niacinamide Today's Best Deals £40 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Clarifies oily skin + Decongests pores + Smooths texture Reasons to avoid - Mattifying texture won’t be for everyone

I absolutely adore La Roche-Posay and this truly has to be one of the best serums for oily skin on the market. It uses a potent trio of salicylic, glycolic and lip hydroxy acids to keep breakouts at bay and exfoliate congested skin and unclog blocked pores, but it manages to do so without feeling harsh or irritating. Alongside all of that sloughing action, there’s also niacinamide and the brand’s thermal spring water to keep skin hydrated, calm and that all-important skin barrier feeling supple and strong. If you’re after bright, balanced and healthy skin then look no further.

2. CeraVe Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum

CeraVe Hydrating Hyaluronic Acid Serum Best hydrating serum for oily skin Specifications Key ingredients : Hyaluronic acid, ceramides, vitamin B5 Today's Best Deals £12.48 at Amazon Reasons to buy + Strengthens the skin barrier + Lightweight texture + Can be used with more active serums Reasons to avoid - It’s a gentle formula, won’t tackle spots or blemishes

CeraVe has to be one of the most-recommended brands when I speak to dermatologists and skin experts and it’s this hydrating serum that Dr Shpadaruk swears by for oily skin. Aiming to maintain hydration and strengthen a compromised skin barrier, it uses a blend of essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid to quench dehydration and help oily skin retain a balanced level of moisture. And despite its hydrating benefits, it’s beautifully lightweight—a gel-cream texture that sinks in effortlessly and layers well beneath other skincare products and make-up.

3. iS Clinical Active Serum

iS Clinical Active Serum Best serum for spot-prone skin Specifications Key ingredients : Willow bark extract, sugar cane extract, bilberry fruit/leaf extract, arbutin Today's Best Deals £88 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Minimises breakouts + Evens skin tone + Gently exfoliates Reasons to avoid - It’s very expensive compared to the others on this list

For really efficacious skincare, iS Clinical is one of my favourite brands and this is one of the most brilliant serums for oily skin that I’ve ever tried. If you hate waiting weeks to see results then this will be right up your street as it gets to work almost immediately. Packed with natural exfoliators like sugar cane extract, a source of glycolic acid, and willow bark extract, a source of salicylic acid, it gently sloughs away the surface level of your skin that can cause congestion to reveal fresh, bright skin beneath. And if you’re prone to spots like I am then the way that it calms inflammation, reduces frequency of breakouts and evens skin tone and texture is remarkable. Yes, it’s expensive, but my skin never looks better than when I’m using this.

4. SkinCeuticals Blemish + Age Defense Serum

SkinCeuticals Blemish + Age Defense Serum Best serum for mature skin Specifications Key ingredients : Salicylic acid, glycolic acid, citric acid, dioic acid, lipo hydroxy acid Today's Best Deals £105 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Great for ageing skin that’s still prone to breakouts + Improves skin texture and tone + Targets fine lines and wrinkles Reasons to avoid - It's an investment

Now that I’m in my mid-30s, I’ve noticed a huge gap in the market for skincare products that cater to both skin that’s growing older as well as skin that’s still prone to breakouts and oiliness. Enter: SkinCeuticals Blemish + Age Defense Serum. Not only does this potent acid-packed serum focus on controlling excessive sebum levels and keeping pores thoroughly decongested, but it also targets things like uneven skin texture and the fine lines that naturally appear as we grow older. The result is brighter, smoother skin that doesn’t leave more mature complexions feeling stripped or irritated.

5. Byoma Clarifying Serum

Byoma Clarifying Serum Best high-street serum for oily skin Specifications Key ingredients : Tri-ceramide complex, blue tansy, PHA, zinc Today's Best Deals £12.99 at Byoma Reasons to buy + Gently exfoliating + Calms inflammation and clears breakouts + So affordable Reasons to avoid - The dropper sometimes dispenses too much product

Caring for oily skin isn’t all about focusing on the sebum levels and breakouts, it’s about strengthening your skin barrier too. Thankfully, Byoma is all about putting your skin barrier front and centre, and this clarifying serum does just that without exacerbating oiliness. The key ingredients are a tri-ceramide complex to strengthen and restore your skin barrier, blue tansy to offer antioxidant protection, and PHA—a gentle exfoliator—teamed with zinc to unclog pores without causing irritation. It’s perfect if you’re in the midst of an active breakout as it’s so gentle, but it’s also a great all-rounder for keeping oily skin calm and clear.

6. Shani Darden Skin Care Retinol Reform

Shani Darden Skin Care Retinol Reform Best serum for enlarged pores Specifications Key ingredients : Retinol, lactic acid Today's Best Deals £82 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Great beginner retinol + Gentle yet effective + Improves enlarged pores and acne scarring Reasons to avoid - Need to build up use gradually

It has taken me many years to find a retinol serum that my skin loves—I have even been prescribed it in the past for acne only to give up due to the irritation that it can cause—but this serum from Shani Darden is my go-to. It uses encapsulated retinol to give you the results that you want (that’s smoother skin texture, minimised pores and less frequent breakouts) without causing any irritation, redness or flakiness. Plus, there’s lactic acid which helps to break down congestion and soften the appearance of things like acne scarring or fine lines for more soft and smooth skin. Like all retinol products it’s best to start slowly, but I can now use this multiple times a week with no adverse reactions—just more glassy, glowy skin.