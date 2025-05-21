There is far more to this innovative SPF serum than sun protection—it hydrates, primes and illuminates

Suncream is, without question, the most important part of your skincare routine. As a beauty editor, I feel like I have been banging the "wear-your-SPF-every-single-day" drum for years, but I’m fully aware that some people struggle with finding a facial sunblock that they truly love and can use each morning without complaints.

While, traditionally, some facial SPF creams could be a little greasy or get in the way of make-up, there are plenty of very wearable and easy-to-use options available these days, which will keep you safe without any of the downsides. I have used dozens over the years, and I have some firm favourites, including Avène Very High Protection Cream SPF50+ Invisible Finish, which settles undetectably over skin to keep me protected without any mess or stickiness. It has ticked all my daily SPF boxes perfectly for over a year.

I thought I had found the one for keeps, but then a hot new Australian sun care brand caught my attention, and now, one of their ground-breaking products has stolen my heart.

The product that changed it all? It’s the Naked Sundays CabanaGlow SPF50 Mineral Glow Serum Drops, and I’ve never used a sun protector like it. The silky serum texture is far lighter than any cream-based or fluid SPF I’ve tried, and as well as keeping my skin safe from UVA and UVB rays, it's packed full of benefits that look after my face and leave it looking fresh and dewy.

(Image credit: Naked Sundays)

Naked Sundays CabanaGlow SPF50 Mineral Glow Serum Drops Today's Best Deals £34 at Sephora

Before I start gushing about the many, many things that I adore about this product, here’s a little background on the brand. Founded back in 2021, Naked Sundays was launched in Australia, and the range quickly went viral due to the innovative formulations and hard-working ingredients. The collection includes everything from protective lip oils to foundations, with a long list of industry and celeb fans including Kim Kardashian and Suki Waterhouse. It's available from some of the biggest retailers around the globe, which now, very recently, includes Boots in the UK.

The whole range is worth getting excited about, but the product that I can’t get enough of is the CabanaGlow SPF50 Mineral Glow Serum Drops. It is the ultimate multi-tasker and works so well that I can actually skip a couple of steps in my daily skin and makeup routine—this pretty little purple bottle of protection does it all.

The thing that I love most about this skincare-meets-makeup hybrid is how nice it feels on my skin. The featherweight serum absorbs into my skin speedily without any stickiness and it's brilliantly hydrating. It contains pink algae and hyaluronic acid to moisturise and soften my face while I wear it and it instantly leaves my skin feeling silky soft. It acts as an antioxidant as well, and uses plant extracts to lessen any inflammation or redness.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Next up, it acts like a brightening primer, too. There are five options to choose from that all contain a different type of tint. I use the Illuminating shade, which has a very gentle golden colour to it that balances out any uneven patches or dullness to leave my complexion looking fresh and clear before my base. There's also a rosy pink shade as well as a rich bronze and a sheer pearly finish— they are all universally flattering though, so whichever you go for, it'll work well with your complexion.

Although the coverage is very minimal, the brightening and perfecting effect it creates is great for adding a little extra oomph to a makeup-free day at home, and will be enough for a boost to skin while on holiday. The subtle sheen is gorgeous. It adds a glowy vibe to my skin without any sparkle and I love that the dewiness can be seen through my foundation too.

Lastly the high level of sun protection is a massive plus point. It offers broad spectrum, SPF50+ coverage and as well as being lovely to use, you can be rest assured that it will look after your skin, as Australia has the highest and strictest SPF regulations in the world. On top of all of that, everything from the Naked Sundays range is free from parabens, sulfates and nasties, and are totally reef-safe.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

The lovely lilac packaging is worth a mention too. The cute purple pack and shiny gold lid look luxurious yet fun, and the squeezy bottle, combined with a narrow nozzle, is easy to use and distributes just the right amount of product without overspilling.

One thing to note about this lovely serum is that it’s recommended to reapply every two hours or sooner if you’re swimming. This is actually pretty standard with SPF, and thankfully, as the texture of this one is so light and sheer, it’s very easy to apply to bare skin, or even over make-up without any mess. I topped up a couple of times over my base and blusher without any faff, and it left my face looking fresh and rebooted. The 40ml bottle is easy to stash in my bag for when I'm on the go, but if you’d prefer an even lighter touch-up, you could go for the Naked Sundays SPF50+ Hydrating Glow Face Mist Top Up for a super speedy extra layer of SPF.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Are there any downsides? Well, as a product, I’d honestly say no, I love absolutely everything about this serum. I think the price is worth flagging, though, as £40 is quite a hefty amount to pay for a facial suncream. But as I mentioned, this product does do the job of my usual hydrating serum, primer, illuminator and SPF in one go, so I guess that balances out the spend a little, and I promise that a very small amount of the silky serum goes a very long way, so a bottle will last longer than you might expect.

I have only been using the serum drops for a couple of weeks, and I'm already totally hooked. Multi-tasking products are always a winner for me as they save time and money, and this one really does do it all. The brand may be called Naked Sundays, but I will be applying this innovative SPF seven days a week for the foreseeable.