This £18 serum is perfect for rebuilding your skin barrier after a purge—I can't be without it
I've been using it for over a year now
The Ordinary is known for its fuss-free, no-frills formulations, which are developed with the industry's best skincare ingredients, at prices that won't break the bank. And while its Hyaluronic Acid and Squalane Cleanser are the stuff of beauty legend, I'm here to advocate for a newer icon: the Soothing and Barrier Support Serum. At just £18, I can't get enough of the stuff. Here's why...
Soothing and Barrier Support Serum: the ingredients list
The best thing about The Ordinary's serum is its expansive ingredients list, which is focused on healing, strengthening and protecting the skin barrier. While many serums in this category will centre around one key ingredient (for example, hyaluronic acid or niacinamide), The Ordinary's has a wide range of classic and trending ingredients to make up a super smart formulation.
The ingredients list is built into three parts with individual goals. The first is to protect skin; centella asiatica phytotechnologies are used here to guard against external irritants, which is crucial for skin that's on its road to recovery. Speaking of, the next goal of the list focuses on soothing the skin, particularly handy if, again, you are healing a broken barrier. Here, vitamin B12 is arguably the star; reducing dryness and redness, this is the ingredient responsible for the bright pink tinge of the formula.
Also included for soothing properties are gallic acid derivatives, bisabolol and a 'soothing complex.' Together, these calm irritation, alleviate redness and reduce that feeling of tightness in the skin, caused by dryness.
The final part of the ingredients list is its barrier support. The Ordinary's serum harnesses the power of a ceramide complex to replenish skin lipids, 2% niacinamide for hydration and support, and sugar-based hydrators to strengthen skin. Now, if that's not an impressive line-up, I'm not sure what is.
A beauty editor's review
My skin journey over the past two years has been a confusing and stressful one. But perhaps most relevant to this story is the portion where I went totally overboard with retinol and used prescription Tretinoin, which was far too strong for my skin. The result of this was a depleted skin barrier that led to acne breakouts and dryness in some areas. For this reason, my goals recently have shifted to barrier restoration, and The Ordinary's barrier serum continues to be a big part of this.
I use this daily in my PM routine, both alone on some days, and alongside actives on others. I still use a retinol, but have taken the strength down and also invested in an azelaic acid to use on days I don't reach for it. I apply any actives I am using that night first (or in the case of the third night, there will be none) before using this serum. It helps to soothe and settle my skin, neutralising the drying effects of the actives to restore my barrier and ensure it doesn't become damaged again.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
As well as its obvious benefits, I love the way this feels on my skin, thanks to its texture. It is lightweight and non-sticky, and the speed at which my skin drinks it up is impressive. It feels cool and refreshing, which is much needed when I'm feeling a little sensitive or irritated.
I also just love that this product is under £20. It's incredibly rare to find such a well-rounded formulation for this price these days, but The Ordinary continues to impress with its science-backed products at consumer-friendly prices.
Rebecca is a freelance beauty journalist and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29, The Independent, Grazia, Coveteur, Dazed, Stylist, and Glamour. She is also a brand consultant and has worked with the likes of The Inkey List on campaign messaging and branded copy. She’s obsessed with skincare, nail art and fragrance, and outside of beauty, Rebecca likes to travel, watch true crime docs, pet sausage dogs and drink coffee. Rebecca is also passionate about American politics and mental health awareness.
-
I’m a Health Writer who lost her period due to underfuelling - 9 sure-fire signs you’re not eating enough
Feeling fatigued? Feeling fatigued?
-
I’m an oily-skinned beauty editor who has tested *hundreds* of primers—nothing stands up to this cult classic formula
My make-up has never looked better
-
Travelling soon? Petite and practical, these minis will give your beauty bag a chic upgrade
First-class formulas only
-
On a budget but need help with your skin? Here’s how AI can act as your personal dermatologist
Innovations galore
-
This tinted moisturiser made me ditch my foundation altogether, and I don't see myself going back
The best skincare/makeup hybrid I’ve tried in 2025
-
Can TikTok's caveman method give you 'mouldy' skin? Experts break down the controversial regimen
There's minimal, and then there's *minimal*
-
I was an eye cream sceptic, but this lightweight gel plumps, hydrates and brightens—I'm officially converted
It's become an everyday staple
-
It's been a bumper month of beauty launches, but as editors we deem these the 9 most extraordinary
Consider us content
-
I was overusing (and wasting) my skincare products until a dermatologist taught me this trick
Less slathering, more targeting.
-
There’s a big difference between sensitive and *sensitised* skin—here are four derms on the key distinctions
Plus, ways to approach both
-
I’ve searched high and low for the best lightweight SPFs—these hydrating, water-based ones are a total game-changer
No excuses