What a line up...

It’s time for the second annual Marie Claire UK Skin Awards. An editorial initiative that has been created to recognise the best skin products currently on the market and celebrate brands who continuously act sustainably and ethically in the world of skincare.

With the deadline being extended until 6pm on 13th August, you still have time to enter into a number of categories across cleanse, moisturise, treat, sustainability and new to the market.

The Marie Claire UK team will be joined by a panel of expert judges to help decide on the best of the best in skincare this year.

Our winners will be announced with a virtual awards show in October to celebrate, but until then let us introduce you to this year’s skincare judges…

Abigail James

Award-winning aesthetician, skincare expert and author

@Abigailjames1

Award winning aesthetician, skincare & wellbeing expert, author, trained yogi, & mother. Abigail is committed to a 360 approach to skin health and beauty, combining technology and science with nature and holistic, hands-on massage.

Adeola Gboyega

Makeup and Skincare Artist

@adeolagboyega

A professional make-up artist and beauty expert with over 10 years industry experience, Adeola Gboyega has worked for big beauty brands such as Clarins, Lancome, Bobbi Brown and Pat McGrath Labs. Gboyega has become well known for her skin first approach to make-up, highlighting the importance of investing in great skincare to achieve make-up ready skin. Creating tutorials online and making up the faces of high profile clients, Adeola educates on how to get her signature glow look and has built up a loyal following of glow-getters.

Alice Hart-Davis

Founder, The Tweakments Guide

@alicehartdavis

Alice Hart-Davis is a veteran beauty journalist specialising in skincare and aesthetic procedures. She now runs the website www.thetweakmentsguide.com which is the leading UK site for trusted advice on non-invasive cosmetic treatments, and she’s still mad keen on explaining to people the benefits of effective skincare.

Andrea Thompson

Editor-in-Chief, Marie Claire UK

@andreacanwrite

Andrea has worked as a journalist for a range of publications including The Daily Mail, The Sunday Times, The Guardian, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia, before joining Marie Claire. For much of her career, Andrea has specialised in investigative journalism and loves helping bring to light inspirational stories from people who traditionally have not been given a voice in mainstream media. At Marie Claire, Andrea oversaw a hard-hitting feature on rape as a weapon of war that won the title an Amnesty Media Award, and now acts as as a judge for the awards each year. She regularly chairs events for Marie Claire and mentors young women trying to break into the industry.

Andrew Wheatcroft

Beauty and lifestyle content creator

@andrewdwheatcroft

Andrew started his online life in 2019 and started to share products he loved and ones that he didn’t love which lead him onto some amazing opportunities with various brands within the beauty industry. His aim is to entertain his followers whilst providing educational information about beauty and skincare. His platform sees him create educational videos around beauty and skincare but also education around HIV & AIDS. As a HIV positive man, Andrews feels it is his duty to educate people with the facts surrounding HIV & AIDS and what it’s like to live with HIV in 2021.

Caroline Barnes

Makeup Artist

@Carolinebarnesmakeup

Caroline Barnes is one of the UK’s most established and celebrated make-up artists. Known industry wide for her passion, skill and pure professionalism. Her reputation for approachable beauty has helped her establish an enviable roster of clients from Diane Kruger, Ruth Wilson, Rebecca Ferguson, Emma Watson and Olga Kurylenko to Kylie Minogue and Kelly Rowland. Caroline gets enormous satisfaction in creating beautiful red carpet glamour and also in pushing creative boundaries for video and photo shoots. She is currently UK & Ireland brand ambassador to Max Factor.

Cher Webb

Makeup Artist

@cherwebbmakeup

Cher is an established pro make-up artist, with over 20 years working backstage at fashion weeks, prestige events including BAFTA Awards, British Fashion Awards with numerous high profile talent.

Often called upon for her expert tips and ability to engage with people on a person level, making her one of the go to artists for publications such as Glamour, Marie Claire and Sheerluxe and she continues to collaborate with a huge range of international beauty brands, most recently; Lancôme, Armani, Bobbi Brown, Estee Lauder to name a few.

Debbie Thomas

Founder, D.Thomas Clinic

@d.thomas.clinic

Debbie Thomas founded the D.Thomas Clinic, a luxury high science skin clinic with a passion for beautiful skin, in 2009. During this time she has become a go-to for A-list stars and brands for her honest, practical advice on all things skin.

Debbie Thomas is single-handedly changing the face of the conventional facial, she is renowned for her performance-driven treatments that fuse the latest in scientific equipment with holistic methods, to deliver unsurpassed results.

Dr Anjali Mahto

Consultant Dermatologist

@anjalimahto

Dr Anjali Mahto is one of the UK’s leading consultant dermatologists who has worked in both the UK public healthcare sector and private clinics. She is a Fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, member of the Royal Society of Medicine and a spokesperson for The British Skin Foundation. Anjali has a particular interest in acne and acne scarring, having experienced with her own skin issues from a young age.



Anjali is a regular press contributor and widely recognised for her unique skincare ethos, which bridges the gap between traditional medical dermatology, beauty and cosmetic medicine. This philosophy, along with her passion for truly effective ingredients and her years of extensive, hands-on clinical experience are all captured in her book The Skincare Bible.

Dr Ateh Jewel

Beauty Journalist and Diversity Advocate

@atehjewel

Dr Ateh Jewel is a multi award-winning journalist, producer, director, influencer and diversity advocate. She been in the industry for 19 years, specialising in beauty, social commentary and campaigning for more diversity in the beauty industry. She has written for titles such as Vogue, Sunday Times Style, Financial Times, Guardian, Telegraph and Marie Claire, to name a few.

Ateh is on the advisory board for the British Beauty Council and also appears on panels, consulting, lecturing and judging for CEW, Creative Head, Stylist Live, P&G, Unilever and Coty.

Dr Ewoma Ukeleghe

Medical and Cosmetic Doctor and Founder, SKN Doctor

@drewomaukeleghe

A powerhouse within the field of skincare and aesthetics, Dr Ewoma, also known as the SKN Doctor is an award-winning skin expert with a pioneering approach to beauty. Dr Ewoma would love to offer her expert opinion on the most common types of errors.

Having graduated from the renowned University of Liverpool Medical School with a degree in Medicine and Surgery, Dr Ewoma has since become one of the most exciting names within beauty and skin. Adopting a multi-faceted approach to aesthetics, her expert opinion has quickly become one of the most sought after in the beauty sphere. Effortlessly combining extensive medical and research based knowledge with clinical expertise and an open-minded attitude to beautification, Dr Ewoma has garnered a nod of approval from some of the most prestigious publications in the world; Vogue, I-D and BBC to name but a few. Earning a regular spot at Women’s Health as their resident skincare columnist has ensured her coveted pockets of beauty wisdom are shared on a wider scale.

Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme

Founder and Medical Director, Adonia Medical Clinic

@dr_ifeoma_ejikeme

Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme is the Founder and Medical Director of premium West London medical and aesthetics clinic, Adonia Medical Clinic – current holders of the highly esteemed Aesthetics Award for Best Clinic, London. A trailblazer in her field, she is one of only a handful of doctors in the UK to have undertaken the outstanding level of specialist training she has, earning her an internationally renowned reputation for her extensive knowledge and impeccable skills. Regularly sharing her expertise and tips via Instagram in a truly relatable way, Dr Ejikeme is the go-to voice in skincare.

Dr Ejikeme also holds two surgical patents and has published multiple medical papers which are referred to globally. In 2020 she co-founded the UK’s first ever Black Aesthetics Advisory board with the mission to improve the experiences of black minority ethnic (BME) professionals and consumers by improving the education on BME skin. Having worked with over 30,000 patients, there is little DrEjikeme has not seen or cannot help with. Her expert comments have featured in top tier titles including Vogue, Elle, The Telegraph, Cosmopolitan and on Sky News. She also posts tips and information on her Instagram page, which is rapidly gaining a large and loyal following.

Dr Maryam Zamani

Oculoplastic Surgeon, Aesthetic Doctor and Founder of MZ Skin

@drmaryamzamani @mzskinofficial

Dr. Maryam Zamani is a global leading Aesthetic Doctor and Oculoplastic Surgeon based in London known globally as ‘the eye doctor’.

Over 15 years in practice as one of the UK’s most well-respected surgeons allowed Dr. Zamani to gain an innate understanding of her clients, how they live and exactly what they wanted from their regime. This first- hand insight led to Zamani creating MZ Skin with unrivalled performance using scientifically-proven ingredients of the highest possible calibre.

Dr Tatiana

Director, Dr Tatiana Aesthetic Dermatology

@dr_tatiana_clinic

Dr Tatiana is a renowned aesthetic dermatology specialist and director of the Dr Tatiana Clinic in London. She is the go-to doctor for anyone seeking beautiful skin and well known for the stunning transformations that her and her team achieve. She is a global key opinion leader in dermal fillers and laser technology and lectures at international aesthetic conferences.

Dr Vicky Dondos

Cosmetics Doctor, The Firm and Medicetics

@drvickydondos

Dr Vicky Dondos believes in subtle anti-ageing medicine. Combining a mix of non-surgical treatments and prescription skincare, her aim is to help clients look fresh and rested, turning back the clock, while maintaining a totally natural-looking appearance. Widely praised as one of the UK’s ‘best face-perfecting doctors’ by the British press, she is highly regarded for her sophisticated application of Botox and fillers. Beauty editor Sarah Vine perhaps summed up her appeal best with this quote in the Times: “I would defy anyone to spot her work – and yet it is not so subtle as to be ineffective.” Dr Dondos has an unsurpassed ability to put patients at their ease. Clients often remark on her warm, down-to-earth manner and genuine sense of empathy. A fully qualified, medical doctor, Dr Vicky Dondos graduated from Guys and St Thomas’s Medical School in London in 1998. She has been practicing aesthetics for ten years and co-founded Medicetics in 2006, with the aim of delivering a highly professional doctor-led beauty practice with business partner Dr Geoff Mullan. She is also planning to launch a separate clinic The Firm in London in 2022.

Dr Emma Wedgeworth

Consultant Dermatologist, Harley Street, London

@dremwedgeworth

Dr Emma Wedgeworth is a Consultant Dermatologist with a passion for healthy skin. She consults in Harley Street, London in London and has extensive experience treating a wide range of skin conditions.

Overtime, Dr Emma has developed a keen interest in how we can best care for our skin on a day-to-day basis and how we can optimise our lifestyle to keep it healthy from the inside out. She regularly works with skin care companies and with the media, to give her opinion on skin conditions, as well as the latest developments in skin care.

Glow with Ola

Content Creator

@glow_with_ola

Glow with Ola goes deeper than beauty and raises awareness on race, sexuality and gender in his creative beauty content. Ola is more than comfortable expressing himself authentically in all three topics, whilst combining a love of skincare and social justice to make provocative topics identifiable for his audience.

Holly Rains

Digital Editor, Marie Claire UK

@holly_rains

Holly has over 10 years journalism experience, working as an editor and writer, specialising in digital media, content strategy and dog breeds. Prior to Marie Claire, she has held senior staff positions at ELLE UK, Grazia and Company.

Holly is a frequent speaker, panelist and interviewer on a range of subjects including media trends, careers and entertainment. From working with Reuters to provide global red carpet coverage for events like the BAFTAs, to discussing fashion and beauty trends on network TV, she was also the host of the Marie Claire series ‘Holly’s First Dates’, where she regularly interviewed a mix of inspiring woman and A-list celebrities (including Jack Black, Dakota Fanning and Renée Zellweger) – a series which garnered half a million views in its first two months. And was approved by The Rock.

Inge Theron

Founder, FaceGym

@ingetheron76

Inge Theron is the Founder of FaceGym, the world’s first gym for your face, a revolutionary concept based on facial muscle training. Her passion, expertise and experience has been honed over the past decade as the Spa Junkie, a wellness and beauty columnist for the Financial Times. It wasn’t until a face-lifting procedure left her house bound, that Inge realised there must be a better way to age gracefully and channelled all her research into a unique concept of her own – a non-invasive workout for the face. She has also designed and programmed spa destinations, including the Bulgari in London.

Jasmine Hemsley

Author, Founder of Hemsley + Hemsley and East by West and Wellbeing Expert

@jasminehemsley

Jasmine is a bestselling author, founder of Hemsley + Hemsley and East by West, chef, restaurateur and wellness expert with a passion for Ayurveda. Jasmine believes in conscious, joyful living. Her 360-degree approach to health marries Eastern wisdom and holistic philosophies with the latest technology and developments in Western wellbeing. Jasmine uses her platform to encourage her global audience to deepen their commitment to ethical choices in food, fashion and beauty.

Karen Williams

Fashion and lifestyle stylist, presenter and Marie Claire UK contributor

@Karenwilliamstylist

Karen Williams started off her career as a successful magazine Fashion & Beauty Editor back in the 90s. She has been freelance for over 15 years. Beyoncé & David Beckham are amongst those she has styled. Karen’s vibrant passionate personality has led her to co-host a makeover series on Ch5/Netflix and more recently host her very own purposeful online #findyourfabulous event covering everything from fashion, fitness, beauty & wellness. She presents regular fashion slots on ‘This Morning’ reviews beauty, fashion & lifestyle products on Instagram whilst finding time to contribute to Marie-Claire fortnightly. This mum of two says she works on energy and boy does she have lots of it.

Katie Thomas

Senior Beauty Editor, Marie Claire UK

@katie_thomas_hayne

Katie Thomas is Marie Claire UK’s Senior Beauty Editor. She has 10 years of experience on women’s luxury lifestyle titles, having previously sat on the fashion and beauty desks at InStyle UK and Tatler. She joined the Marie Claire UK team in 2018, and since then has spearheaded the beauty content across the site. She covers everything from red carpet beauty looks to colonic irrigation. She’s also quite made it her own personal mission to find the best concealer in the world to cover her tenacious dark circles.

She aims to inject a little bit of joy into every piece that she writes and would hate for anyone to think she takes herself too seriously. She’s obsessed with skincare that makes her skin bouncy and glowy, low-maintenance hair that doesn’t require brushing and a cracking good manicure. She also wears more jewellery than the Queen.

Dr Kemi Fabusiwa

NHS Doctor and Creator, Joyful Skin

@dr.fab

This young doctor in the city has recently traded in her skincare ingredients for A&E scrubs and has been working on the frontlines during the pandemic. But with a passion for all things skin, she’s back bringing straight facts to the skincare world, sharing her secrets and spilling the tea in order to bring you happy healthy skin skin.

Lisa Oxenham

Beauty & Style Director, Marie Claire UK

@lisaoxenham

An award-winning journalist and creative director, Lisa is one of the world’s top beauty editors. A well-respected stylist and art director, she shoots with the highest calibre of photographers, make-up artists, hair stylists, influencers and celebrities, creating timeless images and film. With 20 years of editorial experience in beauty, health and wellbeing Lisa is also a popular brand strategist, influencer, entrepreneur and public speaker, most recently talking for Cognition X.

Lisa Potter-Dixon

Makeup artist and best selling author

@lisapotterdixon

Lisa has been a professional makeup artist for over 15 years, her work is regularly featured in magazines such as Wonderland, ELLE & Grazia. Shooting editorial and making women look and feel amazing is her happy place, as well as that, she is the author of three best selling books, and co-host of the 5 Faves of the Week podcast.

Margo Marrone

Co-Founder, The Organic Pharmacy

@margomarrone

Margo Marrone is a Pharmacist and Homeopath who co-founded The Organic Pharmacy in 2002 with her passion to create a new way of thinking about natural health and beauty. Margo specialises in herbal medicine, nutrition, well-being, and skincare. Since opening in 2002, Margo has continued to develop products, and distribute into over 40 countries. All of the ingredients used are of the highest pharmaceutical and cosmeceutical standard, sustainably sourced and, where available, organic. Many of The Organic Pharmacy’s products are vegan and none have ever been tested on animals.

Michaella Bolder

Facialist and Skin Care Expert

@michaellabolder

With over fifteen years’ experience, Michaella is one of the UK’s leading master facialists and is known for her holistic approach that delivers real results for her clients. Combining tried and tested technologies such as chemical peels, mesotherapy and microneedling with her signature massage technique, Michaella has developed a loyal client base who love her friendly, caring and non-judgemental approach to skin health.

Robert Stead

Skincare Content Creator

Robert’s philosophy to skincare is that first and foremost it should be fun. There are so many worrying things going on in our lives your skincare routine should be the sanctuary and the time you can set aside for you and a key part of your selfcare routine. Robert started on YouTube just 18 months ago and now has a community of 50,000 strong. He prides himself on providing none judgemental reviews which inform and allow viewers to decide for themselves what is right for their individual skin.

As someone in their mid 30s with persistent adult acne, he wanted to use his platform to say to people skincare is a journey not a destination and whilst his skin is far from the ‘flawless’ we hear promoted all the time. Robert is so proud of the journey he and his skin has been on and he loves to share it to support those struggling with their skin confidence.

Rose Gallagher

Beauty content creator

@rosegallagher

Rose Gallagher is a make-up artist and beauty expert, working in beauty for the last 10 years. She writes beauty features regularly for some of the UK’s leading publications, recently including the likes of British Vogue and the Independent.

Rose also creates regular make-up tutorials online and often shares her personal experiences of living with rosacea. Currently, she represents the beauty brand IT Cosmetics in the UK and Ireland as their brand ambassador.



Ruby Hammer MBE

Global Makeup Artist and Brand Founder

@rubyhammer

Global makeup artist, brand founder and beauty expert, Ruby Hammer MBE has over 25 years experience within the beauty industry. She has worked across editorial and commercial shoots to haute couture catwalks and TV. In 2007 she was awarded an MBE for her long-standing contribution to the cosmetics industry. A pioneer in the movement towards inclusivity, Ruby focuses on emphasising and enhancing your natural features, teaching people to embrace their unique beauty.

Sherrille Riley

Founder and CEO, Nails & Brows Mayfair

@sherrilleriley

Sherrille Riley achieved iconic status as the definitive brow expert after her boutique salon, Nails & Brows Mayfair quickly became the go-to beauty destination for Royalty, celebrities and Beauty Editors.

Jamaican-born, Riley launched her eponymous boutique in 2014 after 2 decades of hands-on work as a beautician in London’s luxury beauty salons.

Riley is from a family of female entrepreneurs, having watched her mother, grandmother and great-aunt run their own small businesses. Inspired by the family trend, she decided to set up Nails & Brows Mayfair. A destination boutique, providing 1st class service and expertise in two areas: and with that, Nails & Brows Mayfair was born. Riley carefully developed brow collection, Beauty Edit Mayfair to build on the “Beauty Blueprint,” bringing natural features into harmony and balance to achieve flawless, natural brows.

Sunil Makan

Editor-At-Large, Marie Claire UK & Deputy Editor, My Imperfect Life

@sunileo86

With over 12 years of publishing experience, working on print publications and their digital counterparts, national newspapers and digital pure plays Sunil is an Editor, Strategist, Content Producer and Art Director that specialises in Fashion, Beauty and Grooming, Lifestyle and Culture.

Zoe Taylor

Makeup artist

@zoetaylormakeup

A creative and business minded artist, Zoe’s reputation is built upon a unique personal style that has resulted in her working with multiple clients including Burberry, Estée Lauder, Gucci, Liberty, L’Oreal and LVMH and, over the last 6 years, she has been Chanel’s UK ambassador. Zoe’s work is featured on the covers and pages of the world’s most prestigious titles including Harper’s Bazaar, i-D, LOVE, Twin and Vogue.

Her extensive celebrity client includes Bella Hadid, Carey Mulligan, Dakota Johnson, Diane Kruger, Julianne Moore, Kiera Knightley, Liv Tyler, Lily James, MIA, Rihanna and Victoria Beckham. Behind the camera, notable collaborations include Ben Toms, Ben Weller, David Bailey, Juergen Teller, Liz Collins, Nicolas Kantor and Scott Trindle. In 2019 Zoe took her beauty credentials to new heights by launching her own luxury lip care brand, Tinker Taylor, to industry acclaim.

Judging will commence shortly and winners will be announced on 20 October 2021, so watch this space.