Why Are We So Obsessed With Rebranding in 2026?

It's just past nine AM, and I've nearly ticked off everything on my morning routine.

I’ve spent 15 minutes on my Homedics Foot Flow Mobility Booster and downed my Shreddy Green Powder; check. My Rhode Depuffing Eye Patches and Haruharu Wonder Black Rice Probiotics 2% NAD+ Serum Mist have been applied; check. I’ve analysed my Oura Ring stats, written my morning pages, gone on a walk, and even filled up my cute water bottle; check. All that’s left is dry brushing and a cold shower, and then I can officially start my day—you know, for everything else. Welcome to my 2026 rebrand.

Now you might be wondering what exactly a 2026 rebrand is. Well, according to TikTok, a rebrand is the ultimate reset: the process of shedding your old self to become a newer, better version.

The idea that January is the perfect time to level up—to get fitter, hotter, richer and smarter—is nothing new. But in today’s world, New Year’s resolutions feel tame, and transformations are no longer confined to January. There is an expectation to exist in a permanent state of self-improvement; there are spring and summer glow-ups, autumn resets, and winter lock-ins. And now, the big one: the rebrand. It's not a tweak, not a list of goals. It's a complete leaving behind of who you were, quite literally, to bring to life someone better.

According to Pinterest, searches for “rebrand” are up 290%, while “rebranding yourself” has risen by 240% compared to last year. So, I’m clearly not alone. And, interestingly, we’ve adopted the language of branding for personal change. It feels very apt, considering how much social media has influenced our lives and the way we speak to ourselves. Here, we’re treated as projects, not just people. We have personal brands to build, optimise and maintain. We have to grow and meet targets, as if we were a company running for success.

In business, brands rebrand when something isn’t performing. When we apply that logic to ourselves, there is a toxic implication that our current self is no longer fit for purpose.

With this as a driving force for change, is it any wonder that social media is harmful? Study after study has shown the negative impacts of social media use. Research published in the Journal of Medical Internet Research suggests self-esteem plays a significant role in the relationship between social media use and mental health. To put it plainly, the 2026 rebrand is just another way the internet is saying: you are not enough as you are.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As I watch one rebrand video after another, it’s clear that the goal isn’t really about meaningful change. It’s about performative change; a performance that feeds algorithms, beauty standards and this relentless pressure. What is a successful rebrand if it isn’t documented? And of course, the goals rarely serve the self as much as they serve capitalism and algorithms. It’s not hard to miss the long, expensive lists of things to buy and the very formulaic ways of how to succeed. As long self optimisation is intertwined with our online identities, it’s hard to say who and what we’re changing for.

And because the quickest way to signal a new you is through your appearance, the rebrand quickly becomes all about how we look. This isn’t about criticising goals that centre around your appearance. But when the standards for a “successful” rebrand are rooted in appearance, it stops being about well-being, and no amount of supplements and green juice can hide the fact. It becomes about meeting externally imposed ideals that are shaped by white supremacy, patriarchy and consumer culture.

This morning might have been “successful”, but on the whole, I’m failing miserably at my 2026 rebrand. I have yet to buy a new wardrobe, firstly because it’s insanely expensive, secondly, because I can't imagine it’s great for the environment—and thirdly, where is the time between pilates and meeting my daily step count?

When I look at these videos, I fall for the trap... I think of all the ways I don’t like my life. But the thing I've learnt from attempting the 2026 rebrand is that you don’t have to completely trash your current self to move forward for a better life. And since we're talking about goals, maybe next year, we can ditch treating ourselves like companies we have to run.