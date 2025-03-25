This British skincare brand has been a beauty editor favourite for over 30 years—here are the very best buys

When you think of Liz Earle, I can guarantee that you’ll think of the hot cloth cleanser, and while it’s a classic for a reason, there is far more to this skincare brand than the face washes—and trust me, every product feels just as luxurious to use.

The brand was created on the Isle of Wight back in 1995 by journalist and botanical beauty expert Liz Earle and skincare guru Kim Buckland, after the pair struggled to find products to suit their skincare needs. It's become a staple in wash bags ever since, largely thanks to the fact that it has stuck to its original values, which prioritise natural, clean and hard-working ingredients. But as well as doing good for your complexion, Liz Earle products do good for the planet too; everything is cruelty-free and responsibly sourced with a mission to be as environmentally-friendly as possible.

And the products really do work, and feel like a treat to use. The pared-back pastel packaging looks lovely on countertops, and as a beauty editor, I can confirm that the formulas are packed full of hero ingredients, even though many of the products come in at under £25—making them more accessible than other luxury labels.

I used the cleanser followed by the serum and my skin looked fresh and dewy. (Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

There are plenty of options to choose from, but don’t worry if you’re unsure of where to start as I have tried and tested the best of the best. Whether you’re looking to fight off wrinkles, banish blemishes or simply wanting to perk up your skin, you’ll find what you’re looking for in this gorgeous British brand.

1. Liz Earle Cleanse and Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser Starter Pack

Liz Earle Cleanse and Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser Starter Pack Today's Best Deals £20 at Boots Reasons to buy + Deep cleans + Gentle on skin + Multi-tasking Reasons to avoid - The starter pack comes with just one cloth

Universally loved by industry experts and A-listers, this hot-cloth cleanser is one of those cult beauty products that everybody raves about—in fact, one is sold every 15 seconds worldwide.

You’ll get a bottle of cleanser as well as a soft muslin face cloth in the starter pack, and they are the ultimate deep cleaning duo. To use, massage a grape-sized amount of the cocoa butter and chamomile-infused cream over dry skin, and then hold the cloth under a warm tap for a few seconds. Wring out any excess water, before laying the cloth over your face and then gently swiping it over to remove the product and any dirt and grime. The cloth can be washed and reused again and again, and the soft, textured cotton works like a gentle exfoliator to buff away dead skin. It feels like a much deeper clean than my usual cream cleanser and the hot cloth experience is a treat during the colder months.

2. Liz Earle Eyebright Soothing Eye Lotion

Liz Earle Eyebright Soothing Eye Lotion Today's Best Deals £18 at Boots Reasons to buy + Really gentle on delicate skin + Removes stubborn mascara Reasons to avoid - A little pricy compared some other eye makeup removers

This multi-tasking liquid can be loaded up on a cotton pad to gently soothe and revitalise tired and puffy eyes or to gently remove the last traces of mascara or eyeliner post-cleanse. It is super gentle and contains natural ingredients like witch hazel and chamomile. It does feel cooling and fresh on sleepy eyes and there was zero sting on my finer skin, so it's great for perking up sleep-deprived peepers without too much effort.

3. Liz Earle Energise & Glow Body Lotion

Liz Earle Energise & Glow Body Lotion Today's Best Deals £25 at Boots Reasons to buy + Lovely scent + Quick absorbing + Softens and smoothes well Reasons to avoid - The texture is quite runny so can be a little messy

I am strict with my facial routine, but when it comes to my arms and legs, I can be lazy. When I do feel like my limbs could do with some TLC, though, this energising body cream is the one I will reach for. The velvety cream is infused with prickly pear to tackle any roughness on the surface of the skin while seabuckthorn nourishes and softens. The runny texture could be messy if you squeeze the tube a little too hard, but the fine formula means it's quick to absorb and takes away any scaliness from my legs in just a minute. The delicate floral scent is lovely too.

4. Liz Earle Skin Repair Hydrating Serum

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

4. Liz Earle Skin Repair Hydrating Serum Today's Best Deals £30 at Boots Reasons to buy + Very hydrating + Pipette applicator avoids any product waste + Leaves skin looking glowy Reasons to avoid - Quite pricy compared to other day serums I've used

I used a serum daily, so I had high expectations for this one. Although it felt tacky for the first minute, it absorbed well without any stickiness. The deeply hydrating formula contains snow mushroom extract, which is a moisturising alternative to hyaluronic acid and after just a couple of days of use, I found that my winter skin looked and felt soft and supple again.

5. Liz Earle Botanical Essence No.20 EDP

Liz Earle Botanical Essence No.20 EDP Today's Best Deals £62 at Boots Reasons to buy + Long lasting scent + Light and refreshing Reasons to avoid - Quite pricy for a 50ml bottle

As the name might suggest, this "Botanical Essence" perfume is packed full of gorgeous petal-powered and fruity aromas. The top notes of rose water and mandarin make it fresh and invigorating at first spritz, but the base notes of sandalwood and vanilla stop it from feeling overly floral or heavy, and give it a spicier finish. It's a lovely perfume for both day and night and I was impressed with the staying power. The pink bottle looks great on my shelf too.

6. Liz Earle Smooth & Glow Exfoliating Tonic

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Liz Earle Smooth & Glow Exfoliating Tonic Today's Best Deals £22 at Boots Reasons to buy + Gentle on skin + Instantly brightened dull skin + Good size bottle Reasons to avoid - I found that a lot of liquid comes out with each pour of the bottle

Rather than harsh chemicals, this exfoliating tonic uses prickly pear to gently buff away dull and dead skin to help reboot and balance out uneven skin tone. It’s also packed full of antioxidants and vitamins to keep skin hydrated and protected, so you can exfoliate minus any irritation.

I added a couple of drops onto a cotton pad and wiped over my face before my night cream and I liked how bright and clear my skin looked right away. The twist-up-and-pour top let out a little more product than I needed, but it was easy and quick to use, and the bigger bottle will last ages.

7. Liz Earle Skin Repair Hydrating Night Cream

Liz Earle Skin Repair Hydrating Night Cream Today's Best Deals £26 at Boots Reasons to buy + Gentle on sensitive skin + Absorbs fast + Left cheeks feeling soft Reasons to avoid - The lavender aroma might be a little strong for some

I loved the lavender and rose fragrance of this whipped night cream. Some might find it a little strong for bedtime, but to me, it felt like a calming treat to help me switch off at the end of a busy day. It's packed full of avocado oil and hyaluronic acid which makes it particularly great for anybody struggling with parched skin.

8. Liz Earle Superskin Eye Cream

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Liz Earle Superskin Eye Cream Today's Best Deals £45 at Boots Reasons to buy + Lovely buttery texture + Fast-absorbing Reasons to avoid - Expensive for a small pot

As a perpetually tired mum of two, any eye cream that promises to brighten under eyes is always welcomed with open arms. This eye product has a buttery feel that’s slightly thicker than other creams I've used, and it felt sumptuous when massaged onto skin. It's filled with plant oils as well as green tea to de-puff and soothe and left my eyes looking refreshed and glowy. Its like a power-nap in a little glass jar!

9. Liz Earle Hydrating Cream Face Mask

Liz Earle Hydrating Cream Face Mask Today's Best Deals £24 at Boots Reasons to buy + Quickly nourishes dry patches of skin + You'll get a few applications from one tube Reasons to avoid - Took a couple of minutes to rinse away fully

During the cold months, I try to use a nourishing mask at least once a week to keep roughness at bay, and this creamy treatment worked wonders to battle my dry skin in just ten minutes. The combination of apricot oil, shea butter and fatty acids replenish the skin barrier, lack in moisture and restore fullness and bounce. A grape-sized amount was enough to cover my face and it felt fresh and cooling on my skin while it worked its magic.