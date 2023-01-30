I suffer with dry skin around my eyes, so I tested every single Clinique eye cream to see which ones help
Can Clinique save my eyes from the winter weather?
So, you're looking for the best eye cream (opens in new tab), but want something that won't irritate your skin? If, like me, you have more sensitive skin, you can't go wrong with Clinique. I have been a fan of the brand for many years, and after suffering with dry skin around my eyes as a result of the cold weather, I was keen to give a Clinique eye cream a go.
However, with such a wide range of options available, I took it upon myself to try out every single one. There are lots on offer for dry skin, dark circles (opens in new tab), fine lines and more. It's worth nothing that whilst no eye cream will completely get rid of your fine lines or dark circles, I find that there is something so luxurious about applying one at the end of your skincare routine. Plus, they can help awaken your eye area and hydrate the delicate skin around your eyes.
Whilst on my hunt for the best Clinique eye cream, I reached out to Orfhlaith McKinley, Clinique's National Omnichannel Education Manager, to discuss which creams are best for tackling different concerns. As explained by McKinley, "The great news at Clinique is that our eye creams are for all skin types, instead we have a variety based on the eye concern."
After speaking to McKinley, I learnt that the skin around your eyes has less oil and sweat glands, which is why this area can be drier. The skin also has a thinner moisture barrier, which means the area can be easily irritated, and there are more blood vessels around your eyes, which can result in dark circles if over dilated. Finding little white bumps under your eyes? That could be something called Milia (opens in new tab), but don't worry, as we have a whole guide on how to tackle that too.
Clinique has designed an eye cream to tackle lots of these concerns and more, so keep on scrolling for my honest opinion on each one.
Best all-rounder
1. Clinique All About Eyes
Did you know that this is Clinique's most popular eye cream? After trying it out for myself, it's not hard to see why. It has a lightweight consistency similar to a gel, which feels super refreshing on the skin. It aims to reduce dark circles and puffiness, and I definitely noticed a difference in puffiness when using it. Although the cream is lightweight, it's also hydrating, and worked well under make-up.
For
- Lightweight consistency
- Refreshing
- Helps reduce puffiness
Against
- Not as hydrating as some of the other options
Best eye serum
2. Clinique All About Eyes Serum De-Puffing Eye Massage
This eye serum also aims to reduce puffiness, and it was definitely one of my personal favourites thanks to the rollerball applicator. It felt amazing to apply, and really was like having a massage in the comfort of my own home. The only downside was that it was not that hydrating, but the brand says that it can be used alongside other eye treatments, so you could pop a more moisturising option over the top.
For
- Rollerball applicator makes it easy to apply
- Eyes look instantly refreshed
- The cooling sensation on the skin wakes you up in the morning
Against
- Not as hydrating as some of the other options
Best moisturising eye cream
3. Clinique Moisture Surge Eye 96-Hour Hydro-Filler Concentrate
Speaking of moisture, if you suffer with dry skin around your eyes, then this might be the eye cream for you. The ultralight clear gel promises to hydrate the eye area for a whopping 96 hours, and my eye area was definitely more hydrated after using this. The product sinks into the skin effortlessly, and what I really liked about it is that it could also be used as a three-minute eye mask for a serious boost.
For
- Really hydrating yet still lightweight on the skin
- Can be used as a mask
- The sleek bottle makes it easy to travel with
Against
- If you prefer a thicker, creamier texture then this might not be the one for you
Best refreshing eye cream
4. Clinique Even Better Eyes Dark Circle Corrector
This eye cream is designed to help tackle dark circles. As mentioned above, although no eye cream can get rid of those pesky circles under our eyes, this definitely brightened the skin and made me look a lot more awake than I felt. The cooling tip made it lovely to apply, and the product sank into the skin pretty much instantly, making it an ideal choice for under make-up.
For
- The cooling tip refreshes the skin around your eyes
- Brightens the eye area
- The product sinks into the skin instantly
- The small tube is easy to travel with
Against
- Not as hydrating as some of the other options
Best awakening eye cream
5. Clinique Pep-Start Eye Cream
If, like me, you wake up in the morning and your eye area is looking a little lacklustre, the Clinique Pep-Start Eye Cream will be your new best friend. The brand call it the 'three-second eye fix' to hydrate, brighten and smooth before make-up, and it does exactly that, leaving you with a subtle glow. I probably wouldn't apply this at night, but it's my new morning go-to.
For
- Brightens the eye area
- Leaves a subtle glow
- Great to apply before make-up
Against
- Not the best option for the evening
Best firming eye cream
6. Clinique Repairwear Anti-Gravity Eye Cream
This is one of Clinique's more expensive eye creams, and although it is an investment, it's ideal for more mature skin. The cream is a lot richer than some of the other options, as it aims to hydrate and lift the look of skin around the eyes. As mentioned previously, no eye cream can fully erase fine lines, but this definitely left my skin looking smooth and plump.
For
- Really hydrating
- Leaves the eye area looking smoother and plumper
Against
- Higher price point
- Thicker consistency
Best correcting eye cream
7. Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Eye Cream
Another great options for more mature skin is the Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Eye Cream. This cream is designed to strengthen and hydrate the skin to correct lines and wrinkles. It contains a heap of hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and a CL1870 Peptide Complex, and I can confirm that it feels incredible on the skin thanks to the whipped cream texture.
For
- Whipped cream texture feels super hydrating on the skin
- Boosts natural collagen production
Against
- Higher price point
Best rich eye cream
8. Clinique All About Eyes Rich
Did you know that Clinique's best selling eye cream also comes in a rich version? It's ideal if you suffer from really dry skin, and it works to strengthens the skin's moisture barrier to protect against irritants. I would probably recommend only applying this at night, as the thicker texture does mean that it takes a little longer to sink into the skin.
For
- Really hydrating
- Strengthens the skin's moisture barrier
Against
- Doesn't work as well under make-up
Grace Lindsay is the Ecommerce Writer at Marie Claire UK. With over three years of experience in the fashion and beauty industry, she covers everything from the best makeup and skincare deals to how to shop the stand out trends of the season. When she's not typing away at her laptop, Grace can be found shopping her favourite vintage markets IRL, or catching up on her never-ending list of books to read.
