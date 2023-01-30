I suffer with dry skin around my eyes, so I tested every single Clinique eye cream to see which ones help

So, you're looking for the best eye cream (opens in new tab), but want something that won't irritate your skin? If, like me, you have more sensitive skin, you can't go wrong with Clinique. I have been a fan of the brand for many years, and after suffering with dry skin around my eyes as a result of the cold weather, I was keen to give a Clinique eye cream a go.

However, with such a wide range of options available, I took it upon myself to try out every single one. There are lots on offer for dry skin, dark circles (opens in new tab), fine lines and more. It's worth nothing that whilst no eye cream will completely get rid of your fine lines or dark circles, I find that there is something so luxurious about applying one at the end of your skincare routine. Plus, they can help awaken your eye area and hydrate the delicate skin around your eyes.

Whilst on my hunt for the best Clinique eye cream, I reached out to Orfhlaith McKinley, Clinique's National Omnichannel Education Manager, to discuss which creams are best for tackling different concerns. As explained by McKinley, "The great news at Clinique is that our eye creams are for all skin types, instead we have a variety based on the eye concern."

After speaking to McKinley, I learnt that the skin around your eyes has less oil and sweat glands, which is why this area can be drier. The skin also has a thinner moisture barrier, which means the area can be easily irritated, and there are more blood vessels around your eyes, which can result in dark circles if over dilated. Finding little white bumps under your eyes? That could be something called Milia (opens in new tab), but don't worry, as we have a whole guide on how to tackle that too.

Clinique has designed an eye cream to tackle lots of these concerns and more, so keep on scrolling for my honest opinion on each one.

Best all-rounder

1. Clinique All About Eyes

(opens in new tab) Clinique All About Eyes £31 at Boots (opens in new tab) Did you know that this is Clinique's most popular eye cream? After trying it out for myself, it's not hard to see why. It has a lightweight consistency similar to a gel, which feels super refreshing on the skin. It aims to reduce dark circles and puffiness, and I definitely noticed a difference in puffiness when using it. Although the cream is lightweight, it's also hydrating, and worked well under make-up. For Lightweight consistency

Refreshing

Helps reduce puffiness Against Not as hydrating as some of the other options

Best eye serum

2. Clinique All About Eyes Serum De-Puffing Eye Massage

(opens in new tab) Clinique All About Eyes Serum De-Puffing Eye Massage View at John Lewis (opens in new tab) View at Sephora UK (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) This eye serum also aims to reduce puffiness, and it was definitely one of my personal favourites thanks to the rollerball applicator. It felt amazing to apply, and really was like having a massage in the comfort of my own home. The only downside was that it was not that hydrating, but the brand says that it can be used alongside other eye treatments, so you could pop a more moisturising option over the top. For Rollerball applicator makes it easy to apply

Eyes look instantly refreshed

The cooling sensation on the skin wakes you up in the morning Against Not as hydrating as some of the other options

Best moisturising eye cream

3. Clinique Moisture Surge Eye 96-Hour Hydro-Filler Concentrate

(opens in new tab) Clinique Moisture Surge Eye 96-Hour Hydro-Filler Concentrate £31 at Sephora (opens in new tab) Speaking of moisture, if you suffer with dry skin around your eyes, then this might be the eye cream for you. The ultralight clear gel promises to hydrate the eye area for a whopping 96 hours, and my eye area was definitely more hydrated after using this. The product sinks into the skin effortlessly, and what I really liked about it is that it could also be used as a three-minute eye mask for a serious boost. For Really hydrating yet still lightweight on the skin

Can be used as a mask

The sleek bottle makes it easy to travel with Against If you prefer a thicker, creamier texture then this might not be the one for you

Best refreshing eye cream

4. Clinique Even Better Eyes Dark Circle Corrector

(opens in new tab) Clinique Even Better Eyes Dark Circle Corrector £34.50 at Boots (opens in new tab) This eye cream is designed to help tackle dark circles. As mentioned above, although no eye cream can get rid of those pesky circles under our eyes, this definitely brightened the skin and made me look a lot more awake than I felt. The cooling tip made it lovely to apply, and the product sank into the skin pretty much instantly, making it an ideal choice for under make-up. For The cooling tip refreshes the skin around your eyes

Brightens the eye area

The product sinks into the skin instantly

The small tube is easy to travel with Against Not as hydrating as some of the other options

Best awakening eye cream

5. Clinique Pep-Start Eye Cream

(opens in new tab) Clinique Pep-Start Eye Cream View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at John Lewis (opens in new tab) View at Harrods (opens in new tab) If, like me, you wake up in the morning and your eye area is looking a little lacklustre, the Clinique Pep-Start Eye Cream will be your new best friend. The brand call it the 'three-second eye fix' to hydrate, brighten and smooth before make-up, and it does exactly that, leaving you with a subtle glow. I probably wouldn't apply this at night, but it's my new morning go-to. For Brightens the eye area

Leaves a subtle glow

Great to apply before make-up Against Not the best option for the evening

Best firming eye cream

6. Clinique Repairwear Anti-Gravity Eye Cream

(opens in new tab) Clinique Repairwear Anti-Gravity Eye Cream £58 at Lookfantastic (opens in new tab) This is one of Clinique's more expensive eye creams, and although it is an investment, it's ideal for more mature skin. The cream is a lot richer than some of the other options, as it aims to hydrate and lift the look of skin around the eyes. As mentioned previously, no eye cream can fully erase fine lines, but this definitely left my skin looking smooth and plump. For Really hydrating

Leaves the eye area looking smoother and plumper Against Higher price point

Thicker consistency

Best correcting eye cream

7. Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Eye Cream

(opens in new tab) Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Eye Cream View at allbeauty.com UK (opens in new tab) View at John Lewis (opens in new tab) View at Boots (opens in new tab) Another great options for more mature skin is the Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Wrinkle Correcting Eye Cream. This cream is designed to strengthen and hydrate the skin to correct lines and wrinkles. It contains a heap of hydrating ingredients such as hyaluronic acid and a CL1870 Peptide Complex, and I can confirm that it feels incredible on the skin thanks to the whipped cream texture. For Whipped cream texture feels super hydrating on the skin

Boosts natural collagen production Against Higher price point

Best rich eye cream

8. Clinique All About Eyes Rich