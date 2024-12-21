'Tis the season for dry, flaky and cracked skin—I rely on one of these 7 hydrating face masks to get me through
These are my favourite hardworking masks
When the weather starts to turn, there are a few ways I help protect my skin from getting dry and irritated. The first is introducing a thicker, more nourishing night cream and the second is incorporating a hydrating face mask once or twice a week.
Ingredients like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, shea butter and ceramides can help keep the skin moisturised and hydrated, which means no dry patches or irritation. These are the seven masks that I know I can trust when my skin is in need of some extra TLC.
1. Beauty Pie Japanfusion Bio-ceramide Moisture Mask
Beauty Pie Japanfusion Bio-ceramide Moisture Mask
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I love the entire Japanfusion range from Beauty Pie— designed to calm and add radiance—including this face mask. It has a unique, lightweight texture that feels instantly cooling on the skin. Ingredients include ceramides, squalane and a bunch of other hydrating ingredients. Some might think this mask is a little basic (in that it's nothing crazy fancy) but I think that's the beauty of it. If your skin is a little bit fussy and on the dry side, particularly during winter, incorporating this into your routine a few times a week will help alleviate dry patches.
2. Dr Sam's Flawless Revival Mask
Dr Sam's Flawless Revival Mask
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you're looking for a rich, moisturising mask that gives immediate relief for dry skin this is a fantastic option. The main thing I love about this is how quickly it works. It can be used overnight or before make-up application if your skin is in need of a quick pick-me-up. It contains niacinamide, shea, squalane, glycerin and hyaluronic acid for a fast and effective hydration boost.
3. e.l.f. Skin Holy Hydration! Sleeping Mask
e.l.f. Skin Holy Hydration! Sleeping Mask
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
e.l.f. does some of the best, affordable skincare out there, particularly for dry and sensitive skin types, this Holy Hydration mask included. The formula is packed with hyaluronic acid and ceramides to deeply hydrate the skin overnight while you sleep. It's a lovely thick texture that feels comforting without suffocating. I also like to wear this throughout the day if I know I'm wearing make-up later that evening.
4. Skinsense Advanced Overnight Leave On Mask
Skinsense Advanced Overnight Leave On Mask
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you're not a fan of thick creams, you'll like this serum mask. It's a lightweight formula that leaves skin looking really hydrated and dewy. This is down to the combination of moisturising ingredients, as well as lactic acid, a gentle exfoliator that helps give the skin an incredible glow. If my skin is in need of a boost pre-night out, this is ideal before make-up to keep it looking and feeling fresh.
5. Avène Les Essentiels Soothing Radiance Mask
Avène Les Essentiels Soothing Radiance Mask
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Avène is a brand you can always rely on to ring your skin back to life. It's typically great for all skin types, including sensitive skin types and conditions like rosacea (when not in a flare). It's simple with great ingredients, and gets the job done. I find it to be instantly soothing, particularly when my skin barrier is a little irritated. This is one of the few products that'll truly calm my redness.
6. ESPA Isotonic Hydration Mask
ESPA Isotonic Hydration Mask
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This mask feels like a bit of a treat. It's a lightweight gel that feels immediately cooling and hydrating on the skin. In the summer, this one is stunning if you put it in the fridge to chill before applying. It's also wonderfully soothing when my skin is hot and red, thanks to my rosacea. I don't think it particularly repairs the skin, but it's a lovely hydration boost.
7. Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask
Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
The clue is in the name with this mask; it feels like a big drink for the skin. It has the most beautiful creamy, non-greasy texture that soaks into the skin impressively quickly after applying and makes my skin feel comfortable and moisturised. The formula contains hyaluronic acid and avocado butter for lovely, hydrated skin. What more could you ask for from a hydrating face mask?
