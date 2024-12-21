'Tis the season for dry, flaky and cracked skin—I rely on one of these 7 hydrating face masks to get me through

When the weather starts to turn, there are a few ways I help protect my skin from getting dry and irritated. The first is introducing a thicker, more nourishing night cream and the second is incorporating a hydrating face mask once or twice a week.

Ingredients like glycerin, hyaluronic acid, shea butter and ceramides can help keep the skin moisturised and hydrated, which means no dry patches or irritation. These are the seven masks that I know I can trust when my skin is in need of some extra TLC.

1. Beauty Pie Japanfusion Bio-ceramide Moisture Mask

(Image credit: Beauty Pie)

Beauty Pie Japanfusion Bio-ceramide Moisture Mask Best all-rounder Today's Best Deals £19.50 at Beauty Pie Reasons to buy + Lovely cooling texture + Works brilliantly with the rest of the Japanfusion range Reasons to avoid - Need a membership to buy at discounted cost

I love the entire Japanfusion range from Beauty Pie— designed to calm and add radiance—including this face mask. It has a unique, lightweight texture that feels instantly cooling on the skin. Ingredients include ceramides, squalane and a bunch of other hydrating ingredients. Some might think this mask is a little basic (in that it's nothing crazy fancy) but I think that's the beauty of it. If your skin is a little bit fussy and on the dry side, particularly during winter, incorporating this into your routine a few times a week will help alleviate dry patches.

2. Dr Sam's Flawless Revival Mask

(Image credit: Sephora)

Dr Sam's Flawless Revival Mask Best for a quick fix Today's Best Deals £36 at Sephora Reasons to buy + Great for dry skin + Works very quickly Reasons to avoid - Might be a little too rich for some

If you're looking for a rich, moisturising mask that gives immediate relief for dry skin this is a fantastic option. The main thing I love about this is how quickly it works. It can be used overnight or before make-up application if your skin is in need of a quick pick-me-up. It contains niacinamide, shea, squalane, glycerin and hyaluronic acid for a fast and effective hydration boost.

3. e.l.f. Skin Holy Hydration! Sleeping Mask

(Image credit: E.l.f)

e.l.f. Skin Holy Hydration! Sleeping Mask Best affordable mask Today's Best Deals £10 at E.l.f. Reasons to buy + Affordable + Great ingredients Reasons to avoid - Contains fragrance if you're sensitive to that

e.l.f. does some of the best, affordable skincare out there, particularly for dry and sensitive skin types, this Holy Hydration mask included. The formula is packed with hyaluronic acid and ceramides to deeply hydrate the skin overnight while you sleep. It's a lovely thick texture that feels comforting without suffocating. I also like to wear this throughout the day if I know I'm wearing make-up later that evening.

4. Skinsense Advanced Overnight Leave On Mask

(Image credit: Skinsense)

Skinsense Advanced Overnight Leave On Mask Best lightweight formula Today's Best Deals £38 at Skinsense Reasons to buy + Lightweight texture + Smells beautiful Reasons to avoid - Pump bottle isn't great

If you're not a fan of thick creams, you'll like this serum mask. It's a lightweight formula that leaves skin looking really hydrated and dewy. This is down to the combination of moisturising ingredients, as well as lactic acid, a gentle exfoliator that helps give the skin an incredible glow. If my skin is in need of a boost pre-night out, this is ideal before make-up to keep it looking and feeling fresh.

5. Avène Les Essentiels Soothing Radiance Mask

(Image credit: Boots)

Avène Les Essentiels Soothing Radiance Mask Best for sensitive skin Today's Best Deals £16.25 at LookFantastic Reasons to buy + Brilliant ingredients + Great for all skin types Reasons to avoid - Might be too rich for some

Avène is a brand you can always rely on to ring your skin back to life. It's typically great for all skin types, including sensitive skin types and conditions like rosacea (when not in a flare). It's simple with great ingredients, and gets the job done. I find it to be instantly soothing, particularly when my skin barrier is a little irritated. This is one of the few products that'll truly calm my redness.

6. ESPA Isotonic Hydration Mask

(Image credit: ESPA)

ESPA Isotonic Hydration Mask Best for cooling irritated skin Today's Best Deals £40 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Cooling + Lightweight gel formula Reasons to avoid - Contains alcohol which can be drying for some skin types

This mask feels like a bit of a treat. It's a lightweight gel that feels immediately cooling and hydrating on the skin. In the summer, this one is stunning if you put it in the fridge to chill before applying. It's also wonderfully soothing when my skin is hot and red, thanks to my rosacea. I don't think it particularly repairs the skin, but it's a lovely hydration boost.

7. Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask

(Image credit: Boots)

Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask Best overnight mask Today's Best Deals £28 at Boots Reasons to buy + Creamy texture + Non-greasy Reasons to avoid - None

The clue is in the name with this mask; it feels like a big drink for the skin. It has the most beautiful creamy, non-greasy texture that soaks into the skin impressively quickly after applying and makes my skin feel comfortable and moisturised. The formula contains hyaluronic acid and avocado butter for lovely, hydrated skin. What more could you ask for from a hydrating face mask?