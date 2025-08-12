Strapped For Time? Merit's Innovative New Cleanser Will Speed Up Your Evening Skincare Routine

I am a busy mother of two, which means that my own priorities are pretty low down on the to-do list. From the moment I wake up at 6am (no alarm needed FYI, because who needs one when you have an early-rising two-year-old?) to the moment I turn off the bedside lamp at 11pm, I am working to a strict schedule. There's a lot of admin when you become a grown-up with dependents. Which means that everything I do—from drop-offs and cooking meals to coffee breaks and self-care must be time-efficient. I rely on quick make-up products in the morning, and my beauty routine is super speedy. In short (because I have things to do), I don't have time to double cleanse. It's too time-consuming, and by that point in the evening, I'm struggling to keep my eyes open.

However, thanks to Merit's new Great Skin Double Cleanse, I don't need to leave any extra time. This is a double cleanse in a single bottle.

My honest review of Merit Great Skin Double Cleanse

First Impressions

Merit is a brand that I have welcomed with open arms into my hectic life. Created to streamline your routine, its products are efficient and often have multiple uses. They work hard so you don't have to. Something that I am very much on board with. So when the brand launches something, I know that it's been well thought through and considered. The new cleanser is the third product in the Great Skin collection. First came the bestselling Instant Glow Serum, a bi-phase lightweight watery oil hybrid that adds instant radiance, then came the Priming Moisturiser, a hydrating lotion that creates a seamless canvas ahead of make-up. Concluding the line-up, the new Double Cleanse looks the part—matte bottle, weighty-looking gold lid—Merit's packaging is always simple and always chic.

It's another bi-phase formula that you need to shake to activate. Once combined, it turns into a foaming cleanser. I must admit, this didn't sit well with me at first. As someone with dry skin, I haven't found a foaming cleanser that I have ever got on with. I find them stripping; they always leave my skin feeling tight and uncomfortable. I was also slightly dubious about how this could do the same job as a traditional oil-based cleanser, followed by another cleansing step. However, it's my job to test, so I reserved my judgment until after I'd given it a proper go.

The formula

My initial reservation about the foam was eased as soon as I read the ingredients list. The formula contains some promising ingredients, such as oat-derived surfactants, which are said to be gentle and non-stripping, as well as moisturising emollients and humectants to help with hydration. Already, this is by far one of the most nourishing foaming cleansers I've come across. There's also a PHA in there, which I have always found to be the most gentle yet effective way of exfoliating and works well even on the most sensitive skin. Topping it off is a fermented clary sage extract that gives skin a boost of radiance.

As I said, you have to shake it well before pressing three to four pumps out into your palm. The liquid inside is a light tan, but the foam comes out white. The first thing I noticed was how smooth and creamy it was, very promising for my dry skin. The brand says that you can work the foam into wet or dry skin. I preferred applying it to dry skin, then adding warm water to create an even richer consistency. It also says to rinse with water, but again, I did things my own way and used a muslin cloth to remove everything.

All concerns about the foam were firmly put to rest after just one use of this clever cleanser. Because not only had it removed all traces of make-up (even from my eyes), but my skin was left feeling hydrated and smooth. And the glow that it left behind was seriously impressive.

(Image credit: Katie Thomas)

The results

Before using Merit Great Skin Double Cleanse

(Image credit: Katie Thomas)

After using Merit Great Skin Double Cleanse

(Image credit: Katie Thomas)

I never thought I would recommend a foaming cleanser at any point in my career. I know plenty of people with oily skin who really love them, but as someone with dry, and often dehydrated skin, I have been so surprised at how much I love it. I have been using it every day since I received it, and I reach for it every time my skin needs a thorough clean. It does exactly what it promises—the job of two cleansers in one bottle. I have been amazed at how well it cleans the skin, prepping it for my nighttime routine. Where before I would have skipped the double cleanse, preferring to have more time in bed, now I don't have to. I can use Merit's Great Skin Double Cleanse and still get my beauty sleep.