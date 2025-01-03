When it comes to nourishing skincare in winter - this luxury brand's products are the ones I invest in

Let me tell you a little bit about my skin - it’s dry, really dry. Even in the summer months, when some people skip their day cream altogether in favour of a hydrating face serum, I’m still reaching for rich creams. Then winter rolls around and if I’m not careful and rigorous with my skincare routine, I can wake up to flaking and dryness - the telltale signs of dry skin. The other wonderful thing about my skin is that it is often dehydrated, which, if you ask anyone in the same boat as me, is a terrible combination. Alongside dry patches and irritation, I also experience bouts of tightness, creases across my forehead and a dullness that's hard to shake. Which is why around this time of year, I lean heavily into richer textures that promise hydration and comfort. I feel like luxury brands have mastered the art of nourishing, spoiling products. And no one does this better than Sisley.

Years in the industry have taught me that the French skincare brand is powered by incredibly powerful scientific research, but it's the luxury textures and impressive results that have me coming back for more. And there are three products in particular that I consider to be absolute must-haves that are worth every penny and see me through winter and beyond.

Arguably the brand's most iconic product. I've spotted this in the kits of some of the world's most celebrated make-up artists, on A-Lister's bathroom shelves and it also just happens to be the one and only face oil that I can tolerate. I'm often told by facialists that because of my skin type I should embrace face oils, but I really struggle with them. Sisley's Black Rose Precious Face Oil is far superior to others that I've tried in the past. It's like a treatment. One of the best things about it is that it's lightweight, which is the type of oil texture I prefer - nothing worse than your face feeling slippery to the touch. The Black Rose extract works to smooth the surface of the skin, so dry patches are a thing of the past, then there's the camelina oil and phytosqualane, which together moisturise and soothe alleviating any tightness and irritation instantly. I use this after my serums, under my moisturiser when the weather is biting and my skin is playing up.

This might just be one of the best moisturisers I have ever had the pleasure of applying to my face. This beautiful cream is also fueled by the brand's Black Rose extract and not only is it super nourishing and soothes skin instantly, but it also has this slight pink hue to it which acts much like an illuminating primer. The silky texture creates a smooth veil over the skin, meaning light bounces off it. My dehydrated and lacklustre skin is transformed in the mirror every morning when I use this. An ideal step in a glowing skin routine and a no brainer for party season when you're in need of a pick-me-up.

There was a time, give or take three years ago, when the Black Rose Skin Infusion Cream would have been all I needed. However, I'm now well into my mid-thirties and things have changed - I've lost definition and there are more pronounced lines around my mouth and on my forehead (my eyes seemed to have missed the ageing memo, thank goodness). So whilst I love using the Black Rose cream when my skin needs a radiance boost, this is the hard-working cream that I use day and night to target my skin's changing needs. Formulated to promote cell regeneration and renewal - it's like a defibrillator for sluggish skin cells. My skin cries out for the richer texture, but the Fresh Gel Cream version is delicious in the summer months or for those with oily to combination skin.