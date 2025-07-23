I Love Skincare That Lets Me Be Lazy—This Moisturiser Brightens, Targets Pigmentation, Smooths, and Hydrates in One Step

Although my slightly excessive skincare regimen is something I pride myself on, there are some evenings when I just want to be lazy. However, that doesn't mean I'm happy to abandon my indulgent routine altogether. I'm always on the lookout for a do-it-all product to keep on standby in my cabinet for such occasions, and after some thorough trialling, I can confirm that Liz Earle's Revitalise & Glow™ Radiance Reveal Night Cream is exactly that.

Vowing to reduce the appearance of pigmentation and dark spots, smooth the skin, and boost a radiant, dewy complexion, it ticks a lot of the same boxes that my full skincare routine does. Of course, complex skin concerns will require more bespoke care, but having this on hand to use alone (or alongside my other products) feels like a safety cushion for the face. Here's why this has become my best moisturiser for fuss-free evenings.

Liz Earle Revitalise & Glow™ Radiance Reveal Night Cream 50ml £28 at Liz Earle

My love for rich moisturisers has been well documented by now, so for a night cream to even be considered for my everyday routine, it has to be thick. One look at the Radiance Reveal cream and I knew it would pass my test. It is luxurious and smooth without any greasiness, which is exactly what I ask for.

But my main love for this cream is due to the boost it's given my skin. I have used it in conjunction with other serums and treatments, as well as applying it alone after cleansing, and I have noticed a tangible increase in radiance and the evenness of my skin tone.

I get very bad acne scarring post-breakout, and have a pretty dull complexion, which means I rarely forgo base makeup. However, I have found myself happy to leave my skin bare after a couple of weeks of using this night cream, which is no mean feat.

As someone with a history of problematic skin, I feel guilty when I skip parts of my skincare routine, convinced that my acne will come back overnight. But considering this cream targets pigmentation and dark spots whilst leaving the skin dewy and glowy, it is enough to make me feel like I'm giving my skin what it needs.

However, if you prefer to focus on your daytime skincare routine or aren't a fan of rich creams, the Restore & Glow™ Instant Radiance Serum offers almost all the same benefits in a lightweight formula.

Liz Earle Restore & Glow™ Instant Radiance Serum 30ml £32 at Liz Earle

As well as instantly brightening and smoothing, it promises to visibly improve skin tone and texture and whilst providing long-lasting all day hydration, which I love for the summer months. I have been applying this before SPF in the mornings and it layers perfectly with the rest of my daytime skincare, and it seems to prevent my concealer clinging to dry patches.

It's also formulated with acerola cherry, which is naturally rich in vitamin C, and prickly pear extract, which naturally exfoliates. I've learnt my lesson from years of harsh scrubs, so gentle serums that can smooth skin texture are an immediate yes.

I'm yet to find more affordable products that deliver as many benefits in one, so these two will be staying firmly in my rotation when I want to make minimal effort and still keep my skin in check.