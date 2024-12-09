I’ve tried countless eyeliners over the years, but none of them beat my favourite that costs just £3.99

I never feel like my make-up is properly done until I have applied my eyeliner. There’s something about a slick of liquid eyeliner at the outer corners of my eyes that seems to lift and perk up my whole look.

I used to love a heavily lined eye and an exaggerated cat-eye shape, but these days I prefer a thin trace of black along my lashes that follows into a gentle upwards tick, before finishing with plenty of mascara.

Finding an eyeliner that is easy to use, creates a neat shape and stays put all day is a bit like the Holy Grail of the beauty world, but I genuinely think I’ve found it with Collection Fast Stroke Eyeliner in Black. I first used this bargain buy when I was working as an intern, earning a minimal amount of money but completely make-up obsessed. I had very little to spend on beauty products, so I was originally drawn to the super low price, but I remember being impressed with the colour pay off as well as its staying power. It saw me through my busy working days, as well as plenty of nights out in my 20’s. It was a firm favourite for creating fuss-free eye looks and I bought it on repeat.

And now, as a mother of two who doesn't go out as much, but with a healthier disposable income, I find myself returning to it because I truly cannot fault it.

I didn't think it could get any better, but the original Fast Stroke Eyeliner has had a bit of an upgrade recently and is now available in Long Wear and I love it even more than the original.

Collection Fast Stroke Long Wear Eyeliner £3.99 at Boots

Over the years, I have tried and tested dozens of eyeliner products that all promise amazing things, but none have wowed me quite like Collection Fast Stroke. I struggled with the faff of gel liners and teeny applicator brushes, I liked fine tip liner pens but found that they blunted or dried out after just a couple of weeks, and pencils just never created the defined and neat shape I was looking for. Liquid liners are definitely the one for me, but after using similar products from even very luxe brands, nothing compares to my beloved Collection hero buy.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

What is it that I love so much? Well firstly, I really like the super fine brush applicator. It’s not too long, and never gets those pesky stray fibres that stick out and ruin a freshly drawn line. I find it very easy to hold and the jet black colour paints onto skin easily without any dragging. I trace it along the base of my lashes and then follow up into a classic flick, and although they don’t always match perfectly (I don’t know if I will ever master winged eyeliner?!), I find that my liner always looks neat and sharp on both eyes. The fine brush can create super skinny lines, or when used at an angle, it can swipe on a thicker line too.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

Next up, I like that the highly pigmented formula has a glossy sheen to it too, and just one coat is enough. I don’t ever need to go over my lines again for added oomph, and once on, it will stay put - brilliantly budge proof all day.

The original Fast Stroke Eyeliner had a bit of an upgrade a couple of years ago, and is now available in Long Wear and promises to stick around for 14hrs. Although I’m not sure it would fully live up to that hype, I find that it really does stay put from first thing until the end of a hectic day at work without the need for touch-ups. The updated formula is a total winner for me as I hate the faff of having to reapply make-up throughout the day.

One of the most amazing things about this eyeliner is the price. At just £3.99, it comes in at the same cost as a large coffee, but it will last me for a good couple of months. Some liquid liners have a price tag that is six times higher and haven’t impressed me anywhere near as much as this affordable favourite.

(Image credit: Matilda Stanley)

The Fast Stroke eyeliner launched almost 15 years ago and has a very loyal fan base. It’s always been hugely popular, and the range now includes a brown shade, a fresh white, and a waterproof option.

It's simple to use, affordable and does exactly what I want from my eyeliner. My forever-sleepy eyes would be lost without this little pot of jet black joy.