Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you’re at all into beauty products then you’ve probably heard of Beauty Pie. A membership-based company that cuts out the middleman and gives you incredibly high-quality products without fancy-shmancy packaging (the packaging is still great though!) or marketing. Since it requires a membership fee, lots of people I speak to are hesitant to sign up. And I get it, I would be too if I hadn’t tried the products.

But I can say with confidence that if I didn’t get a bunch of beauty products for free as part of my job as a beauty editor, I’d sign up to Beauty Pie and buy the majority of my products from the brand. Even now, when I do get samples, I still stock up on my favourites, which mostly consists of my all-time favourite luxury candle (more on that later), sunscreen and face serum.

To help give you the scoop on what’s worth buying, I’ve rounded up some of my favourite Beauty Pie products— and trust me when I say, I’ve tried a lot from the brand. From candles to concealers, they’ve really nailed formulations and sleek packaging at a fraction of the cost of leading luxury competitors.

1. Beauty Pie Clean House Luxury Scented Candle

(Image credit: Beauty Pie)

Beauty Pie Clean House Luxury Scented Candle Best Beauty Pie candle Today's Best Deals £20 at Beauty Pie Reasons to buy + Truly smells like a clean home Reasons to avoid - No-frills packaging

See? Told you I stockpiled them. (Image credit: Tori Crowther)

Price shown is members' price.

Starting strong with my most bought Beauty Pie product: The Clean House Candle. I've tried lots of clean, linen, fresh-washing scented candles but none come close to the throw this gives. When I say I stockpile this, I mean it. I've got at least 4 in the house at any one time because I'm terrified they're going to discontinue it. It's one of few candles that seems to rid unpleasant odours in the house (read: my scruffy dog's smell) rather than just masking them. I buy these as housewarming gifts too, and the scent has never failed me.

2. Beauty Pie Soul Providers Dry Oil Scrub

(Image credit: Beauty Pie)

Beauty Pie Soul Providers Dry Oil Scrub Best Beauty Pie body scrub Today's Best Deals £16 at Beauty Pie Reasons to buy + Smells like heaven Reasons to avoid - Very grainy if you prefer a more subtle scrub

Price shown is members' price.

Onto another absolute all-time favourite of mine (and among the beauty editor community), the Soul Providers Scrub. This scrub gives pure, summery, drink-in-hand-by-the-pool fragrance, and it boosts my mood like no other beauty product. Aside from being a total joy to use, it works incredibly well as a scrub. I know my way around fake tans for pale skin, so understand the importance of a good exfoliator, and this does just the trick thanks to its dry oil and grainy texture. This is a staple in my shower.

3. Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Featherlight UVA/UVB SPF 50 Sunscreen + Primer

(Image credit: Beauty Pie)

Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Featherlight UVA/UVB SPF 50 Sunscreen + Primer Best Beauty Pie sunscreen Today's Best Deals £13.50 at Beauty Pie Reasons to buy + Incredibly lightweight Reasons to avoid - If you don't like silicone, it's worth noting this contains it

Price shown is members' price.

It can be really difficult to find a sunscreen you actually want to wear that doesn't cost a fortune. The cost of this products and the elegant formulation is impressive. As the name suggests, it also works really well under make-up and I don't find it disrupts other formulas. I really can't fault this one.

4. Beauty Pie Super Healthy Hair Luscious Moisture Hair Masque

(Image credit: Beauty Pie)

Beauty Pie Super Healthy Hair Luscious Moisture Hair Masque Best Beauty Pie hair product Today's Best Deals £10 at Beauty Pie Reasons to buy + Tub lasts forever Reasons to avoid - Might be too heavy for some hair types

Price shown is members' price.

When it comes to hair products, I'm pretty lazy and not all that fussy. I want products I can rely on that aren't complicated or a faff to use. That's exactly why I found myself reaching for (and stocking up on) The Moisture Hair Masque. Although I often have lots of new products to try, sometimes I just want something I know works. With a hair mask, I want something deeply conditioning, a pleasant smell, and thick enough so that I can let it get to work in a top knot while I type away at my desk. It leaves my hair feeling smooth, detangled and smelling fresh. For a tenner, I really can't knock it.

5. Beauty Pie Superluminous Under-Eye Genius

(Image credit: Beauty Pie)

Beauty Pie Superluminous™ Under-eye Genius Best Beauty Pie complexion product Today's Best Deals £12 at Beauty Pie Reasons to buy + Colour corrects instantly Reasons to avoid - Won't work for all skin tones

Price shown is members' price.

Sure, we can turn to the best eye creams to get to work overnight on our dark circles, but when late nights catch up with us, there's only one thing for it: a good colour-correcting concealer. I struggle with those blue-tones under my eyes so often reach for something in a pot with a thicker consistency that has a peachy or pink undertone. With just a dab under each eye (no complicated application required) of this, I look more awake with all blueness concealed. Sometimes I use it alone and others I layer under a more traditional concealer.

6. Beauty Pie Youthbomb 360° Radiance Concentrate

(Image credit: Beauty Pie)

Beauty Pie Youthbomb 360° Radiance Concentrate Best Beauty Pie serum Today's Best Deals £44 at Beauty Pie Reasons to buy + A hard-working, does-it-all serum Reasons to avoid - Still a little pricey

Price shown is members' price.

This is one of the more expensive products at Beauty Pie, so it has to be good to be worthy of making it onto the list. It's one of those products in which you can't pinpoint exactly why you love it or how it works—it just does. The formula, which was created in collaboration with a consultant dermatologist, contains a blend of 15 active ingredients that work to add glow to the skin, boost elastin and deeply moisturise. I use this in the morning underneath moisturiser and SPF and it makes my complexion overall a little brighter, less congested and feeling hydrated. There's a reason it's got over 1,000 5-star reviews.

7. Beauty Pie Plantastic Apricot Butter Cleansing Balm

(Image credit: Beauty Pie)

Beauty Pie Plantastic Apricot Butter Cleansing Balm Best Beauty Pie cleanser Today's Best Deals £22 at Beauty Pie Reasons to buy + Breaks down make-up Reasons to avoid - Too heavy for some skin types

Price shown is members' price.

Before trying this one, I thought it was a little pricey for a cleanser, especially when I get can one that works just as well for under a tenner. But there's something about this formula that keeps me coming back. It's balmy texture is a dream to massage into the skin with the rosehip oil, apricot kernel oil and vitamin E getting to work, breaking down every inch of make-up. It doesn't irritate my sensitive, rosacea-prone skin and leaves my skin feeling clean but not stripped. The tub lasts an impressively long time, too.

8. Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Deluxe Body Moisture Crème

(Image credit: Beauty Pie)

Beauty Pie Super Healthy Skin Deluxe Body Moisture Crème Best Beauty Pie body cream Today's Best Deals £15.50 at Beauty Pie Reasons to buy + Smells incredible Reasons to avoid - Not suitable for all skin types

Price shown is members' price.

I'll be honest: I don't moisturise my body as much as I should, but I'm trying! I've realised that the key to making this a habit that sticks is using products that are a total joy to use. And there are a few things I look for. The first is a delicious scent; if the body product isn't scented, I don't want it. Next up is soaking in quickly, I don't want to feel tacky for ages after applying. And lastly, it has to feel like it's actually moisturising. This Moisture Crème ticks all those boxes for me. The smell is so fresh and summery that I often use it as a fragrance layering base before spritzing on perfume. Oh, and the tub is absolutely ginormous so lasts me a good 6 months. The only thing with this cream is, I wouldn't recommend if for those with skin conditions like eczema as the fragrance may be irritating.

9. Beauty Pie Wondercolour Longwear Cream Shadow Stick

(Image credit: Beauty Pie)

Beauty Pie Wondercolour Longwear Cream Shadow Stick Best Beauty Pie eyeshadow Today's Best Deals £9.50 at Beauty Pie Reasons to buy + Easy-to-apply, fool-proof product Reasons to avoid - It can crease if you layer it with other products

Price shown is members' price.

Last but not least, the eyeshadow sticks. Although I'm a beauty editor, I'm actually pretty lowkey when it comes to my make-up. Since I'm playing around with it in the day so much (the dream, I know), when it comes to going out and date nights, I want quick, easy and reliable products that give maximum impact with minimal effort. These creamy sticks deliver just that. I just swipe onto my lids and use my finger to smudge it out, topping with a bit of eyeliner and mascara and I'm good to go. If you want to up your make-up game but aren't super confident in the eyeshadow department, these are practically foolproof.