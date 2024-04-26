The 7 best hydrating lipsticks for over 50s that won’t cling to fine lines

The power of a great lipstick is undeniable. In one slick a minimal makeup look can be transformed into polished perfection, whether you prefer an impactful bright , a more pared-back nude or you're loyal to an iconic lip shade. But as we age , our lips often need a little extra care and attention to really benefit from a good lipstick. Like the rest of our skin, the reduction in collagen production means that our lips can lose volume and moisture resulting in them looking thinner and feeling more dry. This, combined with an increase in fine lines which can appear around the mouth area, means that finding the best lipsticks for older women can be more of a challenge.

However, there are some brilliant lipstick formulations out there for mature skin with a real focus on hydrating and plumping lips, much like a really good lip balm does, without compromising on colour pay-off. But how is it best to prep older skin for lipstick application? “Lip care is so important and so often overlooked,” explains Soph Harty, Expert Makeup Artist at NYX Professional Makeup. “Start the day by applying a thin layer of moisturiser and leaving it to absorb while you do the rest of your makeup, then remove your lip products gently in the evening with an oil-based cleanser and finish with a heavy-duty lip mask.”

If you’re worried about a bold lipstick bleeding into the fine lines around your lips and accentuating them, then prepping lips with a lip pencil will also make a big difference. “Liner is essential but, contrary to popular belief, not just any liner will do,” says Soph. “Think of your liner as a barrier that has to keep all that lip product contained—you want to go for a more waxy or gel-like formula that will stay put, then dab your lipstick on top to prevent minimal movement.”

Ahead, seven of the best lipsticks for older women to add moisture, volume and colour in one easy swipe.

1. Kosas Weightless Lip Color Nourishing Satin Lipstick

Kosas Weightless Lip Color Nourishing Satin Lipstick Best all-round lipstick for older women Today's Best Deals £24 at Space NK Reasons to buy + Creamy, long-wearing formula + Great colour range Reasons to avoid - Might be slightly too shiny for some

A long-lasting formula with a creamy, satin finish, this lipstick boasts an impressive amount of pigment considering how incredibly smooth and nourishing the texture is. It blends three different butters and six botanical oils to really care for and condition dry lips and smooth any fine lines, and it feels almost undetectable on the lips. With a wide range of shades ranging from nudes and pinks to reds and berries, there is a colour for every taste. The only drawback is that it is quite shiny so it might not be for you if you prefer a matte lip.

2. L’Oreal Paris Glow Paradise Balm-In-Lipstick

L’Oreal Paris Glow Paradise Balm-In-Lipstick Best hydrating lipstick for older women Today's Best Deals £9.99 at Boots Reasons to buy + Moisturises lips like a balm + Doesn’t feel like you’re wearing anything Reasons to avoid - Not the most long-lasting

As the name explains, this formulation has all of the moisturising benefits of a lip balm combined with the pigment of a traditional lipstick - a little bit like a tinted balm to be honest. There’s also an infusion of menthol to help gently stimulate circulation and help to create the appearance of plumper, fuller-looking lips. These are so comfortable to wear and the balmy finish means that lips will never feel dry or parched. However, there are definitely longer-lasting lipsticks on the market if that's important to you.

3. Beauty Pie Futurelipstick Luxe Shine

Beauty Pie Futurelipstick Luxe Shine Best plumping lipstick for older women Today's Best Deals £12 at Beauty Pie Reasons to buy + Smooth, glossy formula + Lips look more full and volumised Reasons to avoid - Colour is slightly sheer, but can be built up

Like all of Beauty Pie’s products, this lipstick feels so luxurious and premium but (if you’re a member) without the extortionate price tag. Perfect if you’ve noticed that your lips are starting to lose some of their fullness, this formula plumps and volumises in a natural-looking way and without any of that tingly feeling that some lip plumpers have. Instead, lips are left looking juicy, glossy and coated in a beautiful wash of colour.

4. NYX Professional Makeup Fat Oil Slick Click

NYX Professional Makeup Fat Oil Slick Click Best everyday lipstick for older women Today's Best Deals £8.99 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Juicy, balm-like texture + Subtle, wearable shades Reasons to avoid - I don’t love the packaging

Despite being described as a lip balm, these formulations have enough pigment to qualify as a lipstick in my opinion—but they’re a great option if you don’t like overly bright or bold lip looks. Personally, I find the fact that you have to click the product up to use it a little gimmicky, but the product itself is worth it. Enriched with avocado, cloudberry and raspberry oils, it really drenches lips with moisture to minimise the appearance of any lines or dry patches. And the colour itself is beautifully dewy and fresh—some with a subtle hint of shimmer which really helps to make lips look full and luminous.

5. BareMinerals Mineralist Hydra Smoothing Lipstick

BareMinerals Mineralist Hydra Smoothing Lipstick Best lipstick for smoothing fine lines Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at ASOS (UK) View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK Reasons to buy + Diffuses lines for a soft, smooth finish + Impressive longevity Reasons to avoid - Has quite a strong fragrance

Oftentimes I apply lipstick only to find that, once it’s dried down, it highlights every single line and patch of texture on my lips. This lipstick from BareMinerals changes all that thanks to the way it glides effortlessly over lips, coating them with rich colour and helping any unwanted to fade into the background. Infused with an array of conditioning ingredients, including sea buckthorn fruit and olive oils, it deeply hydrates and leaves lips plump and velvety-smooth.

6. Hourglass Unlocked Soft Matte Lipstick

Hourglass Unlocked Soft Matte Lipstick Best matte lipstick for older skin Today's Best Deals £37 at Cult Beauty Reasons to buy + Modern, longwear matte finish + Not at all drying Reasons to avoid - It’s expensive

A good matte lipstick for mature skin can be hard to come by due to the fact that it's a texture which can be quite drying. So this moisturising formula from Hourglass is something of an innovation thanks to how lightweight and nourishing it is, yet it delivers on that shine-free finish as well as longevity. It has been infused with conditioning ingredients that help to prime and smooth your lips—meaning you can skip the liner—and the finish looks fresh and modern without highlighting any lines or dryness.

7. Rimmel London Moisture Renew Lipstick

Rimmel London Moisture Renew Lipstick Best high street lipstick for older skin Today's Best Deals £6.99 at Boots Reasons to buy + Vitamin-enriched formula to care for lips + Luxurious texture for the price Reasons to avoid - Would love a wider spectrum of shades

Affordable lipsticks often get overlooked, but this classic pick from Rimmel London is well worth trying as it boasts an impressively luxe-feeling formula considering the price. Brimming with vitamins A, C and E, it really focuses on improving the condition of lips—but it packs an impressive punch when it comes to colour pay-off too. It might need touching up a little more regularly than some of its more expensive counterparts, but the comfortable finish means it won’t feel like a chore.