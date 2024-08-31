As beauty editors we've spent all month testing and scoring beauty products - these 8 got full marks

After a medal-winning summer, myself and Executive Beauty Editor, Shannon Lawlor, were inspired by the Olympics and Paralympics and thought it might be fun to highlight some of the beauty industry's gold medal winners that launched in August. From the best moisturiser to pair with your foundation, to one of the best new perfumes for women that turned one amber-doubter into an amber fragrance lover. And then how about a new Dyson product that will surprise even the most clued-up beauty lover?

It's been quite the month for the industry, so without further ado, here are the best new beauty products from August. Could all the winners take their places on the podiums please?

1. Merit Great Skin Priming Moisturiser

(Image credit: Merit Beauty)

Merit Beauty Great Skin Priming Moisturiser Best new moisturiser Today's Best Deals £40 at Merit Beauty

"I'm going to be completely honest with you, I really like it when a brand stays in its lane. I'm not crazy about skincare brands launching make-up and vice versa. I just can't understand why anyone would choose to use a vitamin C serum from a cosmetics brand over a derm-backed skincare brand. That's not to say that some brands don't nail it, but more often than not I feel like saying: "Just stick to what you know!" So it's quite rare for me to take home, try and love a moisturiser from a brand whose make-up already features heavily in my routine. But here's what makes Merit Beauty's new moisturiser different: it's designed to work with your complexion products as, essentially, the first step in your make-up routine. I find that my make-up lasts longer and my skin looks more radiant after using it. It also tackles a whole host of things that plague us as we age. There's time-release hydration in there (perfect for me as I have dry skin, prone to dehydration), it supports the skin barrier and, over time, firms. It's unscented, rich, but lightweight, and feels like velvet once absorbed." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

2. Aerin Amber Musk Santal EDP

(Image credit: Aerin)

Aerin Amber Musk Santal Eau de Parfum Best new perfume Specifications Key notes: Sandalwood, rose centifolia, vanilla, amber Today's Best Deals £108 at Harrods

"I'm not sure I have ever met an Aerin perfume I don't like, and this new drop is up there with my favourite ever. Even though I'm not a huge wearer of strong, amber scents, Amber Musk Santal has barely left my neck since it first arrived on my desk. It is warming, grounding and cosy, while the addition of sandalwood keeps things creamy and light on the nose. It is the sort of undeniably pleasant and magnetising perfume that could quickly become a signature daily wear." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

3. Dyson Chitosan Pre-Style Cream

(Image credit: Dyson)

Dyson Chitosan Pre-Style Cream Best new hair styling product Today's Best Deals £49 at Dyson

"When I first found out that Dyson was launching a range of styling products, I won't lie I was sceptical. Earlier this year I was one of the first people to see the products up close, but it was so secretive that I wasn't allowed to take them home to test. Then a couple of weeks ago my very own set - for straight to wavy hair - arrived and I have to say that my scepticism was unjust. The Pre-Style cream (in the rich formula) does exactly what I need a product like this to do - it tames the lengths, so the flyaways are gone; it adds moisture, so my waves are defined and silky; and it makes my hair incredibly soft to the touch. There's a Post-style cream too, as well as an option for curly to coily (in both the light and rich formulas). As you'd expect from a brand that prides itself on bringing engineering and beauty together the packaging is incredibly pleasing and tactile. I was foolish to doubt." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

4. Givenchy Le Rouge Interdit Satin

(Image credit: Givenchy)

Givenchy Le Rouge Interdit Satin Lipstick Best new lipstick Today's Best Deals £29.60 (was £37) at Lookfantastic

"I don't make it a secret that I'm not a huge lover of lipstick. My lips are grotesquely dry by nature (I'm a mouth breather, sorry) so I typically prefer tinted lip balms and lip oils over drying lipsticks. This new formula from Givenchy, however, is absolutely divine. It has the colour payoff of a matte lipstick but also has a nourishing, balmy finish that leaves lips feeling comforted and hydrated. Beyond that, it offers some of the most beautiful autumn shades I have ever laid eyes upon." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

5. Lancôme Génifique Ultimate Serum

(Image credit: Lancôme)

Lancôme Génifique Ultimate Serum Best new face serum Today's Best Deals from £70 at John Lewis

"I know this might expose some of my failings as a beauty editor, but I've actually never used the original Lancôme Génifique Serum. I know all about its ability to brighten a dull complexion, but I've just never used it myself. So when the reformulation arrived earlier this month, I thought I ought to give it a go. And now I understand the fuss. The shiny new version does exactly what the older one did but the updated formula is powered with beta-glucans, which has taken this multi-tasking serum to a whole new level. They're similar to hyaluronic acid in that they hydrate the skin, but they don't break down in the same way, so it stays hydrated for longer and your barrier is given an even better chance at working exactly as it's supposed to. I've been using it in the morning, alongside my vitamin C serum and in the evening, before and after my retinol and I have to say there is a clarity to my complexion that I can only attribute to this." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

6. Summer Fridays Jet Lag Skin Soothing Hydration Mist

(Image credit: Summer Fridays)

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Skin Soothing Hydration Mist Best new skin mist Today's Best Deals £21 at Cult Beauty

"When I first heard Summer Fridays (which is up there with my favourite beauty brands) was launching a face mist in its Jet Lag collection, I was made up. I absolutely adore the Jet Lag products for their deeply nourishing, restoring, glow-boosting abilities. But then, when I was presented with this product by the PR ahead of launch, I couldn't help but laugh. Please tell me this is just a miniature size? I asked her as I picked up the diddy 50ml bottle. When she told me that the 50ml is, in fact, full size, I felt scammed and informed her I probably wouldn't be recommending it to anyone given the less-than-ideal value for money. But then I tried it. I have kept it in my handbag all summer long, giving my face a little spritz whenever I'm feeling worse for wear. Sadly, I love it. Is it a must have? Absolutely not—it's just a nice face mist, after all. Would I like to see it in a bigger size? Absolutely yes—I want a travel option and an at-home option. Will I restock when I've run out anyway? Probably." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor

7. Charlotte Tilbury Exagger-Eyes Mascara

(Image credit: Charlotte Tilbury)

Charlotte Tilbury Exagger-Eyes Mascara Best new mascara Today's Best Deals £28 at Charlotte Tilbury

"Next time you're off to a party ensure you take this mascara as your plus one. Charlotte Tilbury's new Exagger-Eyes isn't normally the type of mascara that I go for. I like my wands plastic and comb-like. But that's for my every day look. This mascara isn't for the every day - it's for a dramatic entrance, it's for a Saturday night smokey eye, it's for the party season. I know I'm getting ahead of myself, as we're only in August, but this mascara, which delivers big voluminous, curled lashes, will be my December essential." - Katie Thomas, Senior Beauty Editor

8. Dior Diorshow 5 Couleurs Plan de Paris Collection

(Image credit: Dior)

Dior Diorshow 5 Couleurs Plan de Paris Collection Best new eyeshadow Today's Best Deals £70 at Harrods

"I'm an absolute sucker for limited-edition luxury launches, and the new Plan de Paris collection from Dior has totally won my heart. I'm a huge fan of Dior's 5 Couleurs eyeshadow palettes—five wearable shades in one small palette is the sort of low-maintenance, well edited situation I long for. These new additions don't just contain the perfect autumn/winter colour combinations but also come housed in a very chic Dior pouch. And if you're not a big eyeshadow wearer, may I turn your attention to this lipstick case." – Shannon Lawlor, Executive Beauty Editor