Tried Everything In Your Battle With Acne? It Might Be Time To Try The 'Healing Touch' Method

Ever since I started experiencing flare-ups of acne, I've been on the lookout for ways to soothe my skin and target breakouts—even if they're slightly more unconventional. So when I read about Dr Alexis Granite's 'healing touch' approach in one of her recent beauty and wellness reports, I was intrigued to know how this could possibly help with my skin and for others, too. Here's what you need to know about this holistic new take on skin health.

What is the 'healing touch approach?

Healing touch takes a 'mind-body' approach and is centred around the evidence that "touch can provide a strategy to improve skin conditions (particularly those worsened or triggered by stress), with research suggesting a tactile approach has the potential to decrease physical symptoms of pain and inflammation, while also improving immune function and wound healing," according to Dr Granite, Consultant Dermatologist and Founder of Joonbyrd. While there is something to be said for the more instantaneous physical results mentioned, this trend also focuses on the mental and emotional benefits touch can bring, which then, in turn, can also ease outward skin symptoms.

"'Pleasant touch'—defined as gentle stroking or massage—stimulates our nerve fibres to release oxytocin and dopamine, and reduce cortisol levels. The impact of this sensation cannot be understated, with various scientific studies demonstrating the substantial psychological effects, including improvement in participants’ ability to withstand stress and a decrease in depression and anxiety," explains Granite.

How can it help with certain skin conditions?

This is where psychodermatology comes in: as mentioned, the mind-body connection is a big part of why healing touch can work so well for the skin. For conditions like acne and eczema that are triggered (or worsened by) stress and anxiety, gentle, intentional touch can aid in calmer minds and thus hopefully, calmer skin.

"Healing touch has the potential to reduce stress, improve mood, and ease symptoms, particularly in stress-sensitive conditions like eczema and psoriasis," says Consultant Dermatologist Dr Sidra Khan. "While it’s not a substitute for medical care, these approaches can be valuable adjuncts, especially if they resonate with a patient’s values and routines. Feeling empowered in your skin health journey matters, and there is growing evidence for the mind–skin connection."

Just be aware that it's important that touch is gentle, and is combined with skin condition-friendly products; you don't want to aggravate things by rubbing your face too vigorously and cause excess inflammation. And remember that approaches like this should be combined with more traditional medicines, effective skincare routines and if necessary, guidance of a dermatologist.

How to embrace the trend

The easiest way? From home, either with your hands or a gua sha tool. "Take time to establish a considered, daily self-care routine," suggests Dr Granite. "Adding a gua sha into your routine will up the ante when it comes to incorporating positive touch: not only improving blood flow, releasing muscle tension and aiding lymphatic drainage, but supporting the reduction of stress and anxiety and potentially improving our skin’s functionality."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Incorporating ‘healing touch’ can be as simple as adding gentle, mindful massage when applying your skincare," adds Dr Khan. Alternatively, you can seek out professional, in-clinic/salon appointments if you don't want to do it yourself. "Options include facial massage or lymphatic drainage delivered by trained practitioners." You can then perhaps try and work in some of these approaches to your daily routine afterwards.