Take my word for it—this take on the French manicure is set to be a modern classic in 2025

As I've hit my thirties, my era of wild and wacky nail art has started to go into decline. Don't get me wrong; fun nail art is for any age and I still dabble, but in general, I'm more of an understated kinda gal when it comes to my manicure choices these days.

But that certainly doesn't mean getting your nails done has to be boring – in fact, there are always ways to add a cool twist to a classic. Case in point? The timeless French manicure.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Lately, I've been seeing a number of different ways to wear a French. Be it pastel tips or fine-line details, you can easily make this look as unique as you are. My most recent favourite, however, is the 'pink glow' Frenchie, which I first saw on nail artist Harriet Westmoreland's page.

The look consists of a classic French style but with a super fine-line white tip, and instead of a sheer nude-pink base colour, it's more of an amped-up pretty pink. I first had this done on my toes several months ago (it looks just as cute), but was quickly influenced to give it a go on my fingernails to match.

I'm so glad I did; this look is so chic and modern while maintaining that subtle sophistication synonymous with a French. And with Westmoreland sharing more and more pink Frenchies on her Instagram, I'd say it's a look to keep an eye on for the coming year.

Pink french manicure: get the look

If you're a strictly in-salon mani kind of person (I can relate, as I'm rubbish at doing them myself), your nail artist will easily be able to achieve this look. But equally, this is one even I'd give a go from home.

Explaining how to get the look, Westmoreland shared on her Instagram: "[This] gives a healthy glow to the nail plate and skin whilst elongating the nail bed," and that you need to "apply a warm pink as the base and a pure white paint for the tip," to achieve the look. The artist recommends pairing the trend "with an almond or soft square for a chic finish."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Simply pick up your chosen sheer glowy pink (either polish or gel), a white for the tip and a fine-line brush to apply the detailing.

Pink French manicure inspo

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) A photo posted by on

Westmoreland's hi-shine pink look is the definition of giving a classic trend a modern, cutesy twist.

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

This slightly more pared-back pink Frenchie by Mateja Novakovic shows there's variation here; just keep it ultra-glossy, no matter what.

A post shared by India Francesca Allen (@indiafrancescaallen) A photo posted by on

Nail artist India Francesca Allen proves the pink Frenchie looks just as elevated with a slightly thicker white tip.

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) A photo posted by on

Not into a square tip? Slightly round off the edges for a softer approach.

A post shared by Harriet Westmoreland (@harrietwestmoreland) A photo posted by on

PSA: the pink glow trend works just as well for pedicures!