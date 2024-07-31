Every summer I switch my body lotion for a nourishing body oil - these 8 non-greasy formulas are the best for an all over glow
My secret for glossy, hydrated skin
- 1. Byoma Nourishing Body Oil
- 2. Cowshed Relax Calming Body Oil
- 3. This Works Skin Deep Dry Leg Oil
- 4. Lancaster Golden Tan Maximizer After Sun Oil
- 5. Caudalie Smooth & Glow Oil Elixir
- 6. Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil
- 7. Aveeno Skin Relief Body Oil Spray
- 8. First Aid Beauty After-Shower Nourishing Body Oil
It wasn’t until I was speaking to friends about this article, that I realised some people have a love-hate relationship with body oils (and body creams too, for that matter) deeming them a sticky, uncomfortable and long-winded step in their beauty routine. For me, moisturising is a ritual, it’s a moment of calm after I step out of the shower when I can slather on a product that not only leaves my skin feeling deeply moisturised but that makes it appear smoother, healthier (and when it comes to body oil in particular), glossier too.
It’s for this final reason, that every summer, I switch my favourite body lotion (currently Malin+Goetz Vitamin B5 Body Lotion, FYI) to one of the best body oils instead as nothing gives a more natural looking sheen on a summers day than a nourishing oil. To maximize this effect, make sure to apply your it to wet skin straight out of the bath or shower to lock in moisture massaging it in as you go. The results? Deeply hydrated skin that will take the glass skin trend to a whole new level.
I’d argue that if you’re not a fan of body oils, you simply haven’t found the right one yet. While in the past they may have left you feeling greasy, sticky or waiting far too long for them to sink into your skin, that’s no longer the case, as there are a whole host of body oils available that not only get to work quickly but also leave minimal residue making them a dream to apply and use. Plus, many body oils have a whole host of added benefits, from spa-like scents that will bring a moment of zen to your body care routine to firming formulas which help smooth and lift skin, a great body oil does so much more than just hydrate.
To help you find the best body oil for you, I’ve rounded up eight of my favourites all of which are non-greasy, non-sticky and provide serious skin nourishment thanks to a range of oils, from jojoba to coconut. I promise, if you try one of these, you’ll definitely rethink your relationship to body oil…
Shop the best body oils
1. Byoma Nourishing Body Oil
Byoma Nourishing Body Oil
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you want your skin to really glisten post oil application, you need to try Byoma’s nourishing oil. Made with a blend of jojoba and sea buckthorn oil, as well as hydrating ceramides, it feels rich and luxurious to apply. What I love most about this oil however is that rather than a golden shimmer, it simply gives a super hydrated, healthy sheen to the skin unlike any oil I’ve ever tried.
2. Cowshed Relax Calming Body Oil
Cowshed Relax Calming Body Oil
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
As a beauty editor, I’m very lucky to have been treated to many a Cowshed massage over the years and, in my opinion, one of the things that sets it apart from other massage and spa treatments is the oils. Not only do they smell incredible but they feel rich, hydrating and glide across the skin easily. My favourite is Relax which blends soothing lavender and eucalyptus notes for a truly zen experience.
3. This Works Skin Deep Dry Leg Oil
This Works Skin Deep Dry Leg Oil
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
This is the body oil that got me obsessed with them nearly 10 years ago and I still love it just as much now so you know it’s got to be good. Made from a blend of 19 oils, it feels ultra nourishing on the skin without any stickiness or greasy residue. Yes, it may be designed for dry legs but I think you’d be doing the rest of your body a disservice if you don’t slather it everywhere.
4. Lancaster Golden Tan Maximizer After Sun Oil
Lancaster Golden Tan Maximizer After Sun Oil
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
One of my favourite things about body oils in general is that they leave your skin looking ultra-glossy after application. A shimmer oil takes this to the next level however using bronze tones and sparkly particles to add even more glow. This one from Lancaster is my current favourite as rather than a heavy glitter finish it gives skin a delicate, golden sheen. Plus the blend of six hydrating oils make it a luxe alternative to traditional after suns.
5. Caudalie Smooth & Glow Oil Elixir
Caudalie Smooth & Glow Oil Elixir
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If it's the drying time that puts you off a moisturizing body care routine, I’d suggest trying this body oil from Caudalie. It sinks into the skin incredibly fast while still leaving the skin feeling nourished and with a slight sheen. Plus, the scent is really special, with notes of green fig and cedarwood, it feels luxe and elevated, mirroring an expensive perfume more than a body oil.
6. Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil
Sol de Janeiro Bum Bum Body Firmeza Oil
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
If you’re a fan of Sol de Janeiro’s classic Bum Bum cream, I’d definitely suggest switching to the oil version during the summer months. It features the same signature scent and hydrating guarana coffee complex, as well as Brazillian olive oil which firms and evens skin tone. I especially love that they include a pump as standard with the oil so you apply it easily and without any unwanted mess.
7. Aveeno Skin Relief Body Oil Spray
Aveeno Skin Relief Body Oil Spray
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
I was first introduced to this oil by Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe AKA @melissaswardrobe, whose honest beauty reviews have such a cult following. I knew this was going to be a winner before I even tried it. First of all, I have to mention the price, as at under £10 it's a real bargain. Then, when it comes to the formula, it feels a lot lighter than most of the other oils on this list but no less hydrating. What this does mean however is that it sinks in quickly making it the ideal oil for when you’re short on time yet still want nourished, glossy skin.
8. First Aid Beauty After-Shower Nourishing Body Oil
First Aid Beauty After-Shower Nourishing Body Oil
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
With a zesty citrus scent, First Aid Beauty’s body oil is sure to wake you up on tired mornings. It also blends jojoba and grapeseed oil to hydrate and lemon oil to help brighten and improve skin texture, making it a great choice if you want skin that appears smoother and more even.
Jazzria Harris is a freelance fashion and beauty journalist with over 8 years experience working in the industry. At just 4ft 11, she’s an expert in petite dressing and previously wrote the column Jazz’s Short Stories giving tips and advice on dressing for petite proportions. Her wardrobe staples are a great black blazer, a hardworking slip skirt and of course a great pair of heels (for the extra inches, of course). Jazz has written for publications including ELLE UK, heat magazine, Eliza, Women & Home and more.
