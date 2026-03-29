Fake Nails Are A Real Problem For Our Planet—One Brand Is Changing The Game

I don't know about you, but when I visit the nail salon for a manicure, I'm not thinking about the environmental impact. And neither was Tiger Taylor, before lockdown hit. Unable to get to the salon for her regular acrylics appointment, she became a press-on devotee. It was only then that she started to think about the implications these little nails had on the planet.

"I couldn't get over the trail of little pieces of plastic that followed me everywhere I went," she says. "The fact that I would use them once and then throw them away, the flimsy packaging, the cheap quality of the nails and the toxic chemicals used to apply them; it all made me realise how toxic and wasteful the available options were."

I couldn't get over the trail of little pieces of plastic that followed me everywhere I went.

She started looking into the implications of disposable nails and found that each year in the UK, millions of acrylic and press-on nails end up in landfill. And because they're made from non-biodegradable plastics, they remain there.

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Sustainability within the beauty industry is a hot topic and an ongoing challenge. According to the British Beauty Council, they estimate that 95% of cosmetic packaging is thrown away, with 14% of that making it to a recycling plant and only 9% actually being recycled. Taylor's findings during her initial research phase were similar. "The beauty industry in the UK annually produces over 120,000 tonnes of nail and beauty-related waste alone, and most artificial nails cannot be recycled due to mixed materials, chemical adhesives and the fact that they are under 5cm in size. Acrylic nails can take hundreds of years to break down, and during removal, they produce microplastics and chemical residues. With an estimated 13 million regular artificial nail users in the UK, the cumulative environmental impact is significant."

She began a journey to find a more eco-friendly solution. She started looking at recycled plastic options, but quickly realised that this wasn't going to solve the plastic waste problem. "It took me two years of research to finally source the right method for producing biodegradable nails."

As a result, Claws was born...

A post shared by Claws by Tiger Taylor (@clawsbytigertaylor) A photo posted by on

Claws by Tiger Taylor is a sustainable and fully biodegradable press-on nail brand that hopes to reduce long-term plastic waste in the nail industry.

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When disposed of, the bioplastic casing to the nails themselves breaks down within five years. Unlike other bioplastics on the market, Claws is made from a formula that will not break down into microplastics but will break down into biomass that can be safely consumed by microorganisms in the soil.

Each element has been considered. "I designed a case that was portable, roughly the size of an iPhone, and can be used as a tray to apply your nails on the go," she says. " I wanted the case to have longevity, for the customer to buy a kit and then add to it with refills of other colours." The idea is that you reuse your case, but when you are finally ready to throw it away, it can be recycled with your dry waste.

Currently, the brand only offers the standard coffin shape, which is customisable. The plastic is so thin and malleable that Taylor says it's really easy to clip and file down to whatever shape and length that you prefer, and gives a much more natural look.

The nails had previously been manufactured in Brazil; she has just moved operations over to the UK, and with that move, the brand is working on a new, shorter nail shape to add to the collection.

A post shared by Claws by Tiger Taylor (@clawsbytigertaylor) A photo posted by on

Tiger Taylor's top tips for wearing press-on nails:

"I’ve worn them in the sea, in saunas and steam rooms, even boxing, if they are cut down so my hands fit in my gloves! My longest set of Claws lasted for over two and a half weeks whilst on holiday in Ibiza, swimming in the sea, multiple showers and a few nights out..."

It's all about the prep—think about the work and time that goes into prepping your nails in the salon, do the same at home. Trim your cuticles, buff your nails, remove excess oils with the alcohol wipe.

Choose the correct size sticky tab for your nails. Apply them to the nail and then hold each nail down for around 30 seconds.

Avoid getting your hands wet for the first two hours after you apply your nails, and they'll stay sturdy.