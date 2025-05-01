This blurring lip product is unlike anything I've tried—it gives me effortless rom-com lips

It's been a while since a lip trend piqued my interest—for years, I have been loyal to the classic liner and gloss combo, but as we enter the summer season, I've been looking for something a bit different. It was fortuitous, then, when I stumbled across something called "rom-com lips" during a recent scrolling session, and safe to say, I'm obsessed.

The trend has recently gone viral on social media, and it's easy to see why it's resonating, especially amongst millennials like myself, who grew up on a diet of iconic noughties rom-coms like How To Lose A Man In 10 Days and 13 Going On 30.

So, picture the make-up of your favourite female lead, and you'll notice that their lips have a soft flush of colour that looks natural and blurred, but still pouty; it's the antithesis of over-lining, and as the name implies, it's incredibly kissable.

While I was sold on the look, I was finding it hard to locate products that gave me the desired look, until Vieve released their latest lip product, Poutder. Billed as a weightless soft-matte mousse, it melts into the lips for buildable coverage and the ultimate rom-com look. Plus, it comes in four colourways, which are more on the natural end, and perfect for the upcoming summer season. Read on for team Marie Claire's breakdown.

Amelia Yeomans, Junior Shopping Editor

(Image credit: Amelia Yeomans)

On paper, I wouldn't have thought Poutder would be my sort of thing—I always go for a glossy and hydrated lip no matter the occasion. But after just the first swipe, I realised how wrong I had been. I love that it gives my lips an instantly diffused look without the need for excessive blending, and the cloud-soft texture feels weightless and so comfortable.

I have chronically dry lips, so I need something that will keep them hydrated, and Poutder's blend of vitamin E, hyaluronic acid and castor seed oil does just that, with the beauty of a semi-matte finish. I'm wearing the shade Ripple, which is slightly darker than my usual lip colour of choice, but the blurred effect means it doesn't look too harsh or unnatural. When I don't have the time for a full face of makeup but still want to elevate my look, I've been reaching for Poutder non-stop—and even put several friends onto it after the number of compliments I've received.

Nessa Humayun, Jr Beauty Editor

(Image credit: Nessa Humayun)

I'm not kidding when I say I haven't worn lipstick in years—as mentioned, I'm strictly a liner and gloss girl, so it takes a lot for me to venture out of my comfort zone. But I love this rom-com lips trend, and Poutder definitely delivers on the assignment.

After just one swipe of the Miss Figgy colourway, I was left with a soft wash of colour that looked effortless, but still put-together. It's also a joy to wear. I am normally hesitant when it comes to more mattified or velvety finishes, but this not only glides on smoothly, but keeps my lips feeling nourished for hours on end, thanks to the addition of hyaluronic filling spheres. In fact, it even feels lightweight after several coats if I'm after a more dramatic effect. Safe to say, I'm a fan, and when I wore it to dinner last night, it lasted right through to dessert.