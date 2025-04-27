I'm don't mean to sound dramatic, but honestly every time I wear this blusher I'm bombarded with compliments
A cheeky glow
Look, I don't want to hear it, I know I'm wearing a lot of blush. After a long stint in my teenage years, when I wrongly believed that blush made me look like an old lady, it is now the one make-up item I can't live without. My drawers are bursting at the seams with blushes of all different hues—purples, pinks, oranges, red, you name it, I have the blush shade.
Although I'm a certified beauty lover, I'm here to tell you that not all blushes are created equal. My first encounter with blusher was around age 11 with a particularly chalky one that offered little in terms of pigment. This was pretty common when I was that age, there were very few blushers that worked well with darker skin tones. Often, instead of giving a flushed effect, they made skin look ashy and grey. Now, blushes come in all different shapes, sizes, shades and finishes.
As someone who is chronically online (yes, admittedly, I spend a lot of time on TikTok), I am on the lookout for the latest beauty tips and tricks. The latest trend doing the rounds is layering—first going in with a liquid blush, then following it up with a powder blush to set the colour. But that's not something you'll have to worry about with the Saie Dew Blush because the pigment is incredible. Come hell or high water, this blush is not budging.
While I'm acquainted with powder blush (they have come a long way), liquid in my mind will always be superior. The staying power is amazing, and you can easily adjust the look to be more striking or a sheer glow. You won't regret making this blush a permanent part of your make-up collection.
How to use the Saie Dew Blush
It's a liquid formula, with a creamy texture that feels amazing on the skin. It won't settle in fine lines, as it contains plant-derived glycerin for hydration. It also has natural brightening powers, thanks to the liquorice root. I apply a small dot at the top of my cheekbones with the doe foot and then use a brush to blend it. If you prefer the more hands-on approach, you can just as easily blend with your fingers. In fact, that helps to diffuse it, giving a sheer effect. But beware, thanks to its staying power, it's tough to get off your fingers. I love the shade Poppy, which isn't my typical go-to, as previously I would've been terrified to use an orange-toned pink, but it looks divine on my skin tone, if I do say so myself.
Blush placement is key. If your blush is too low on your face, it can make your face look a lot rounder. But when it's higher, at the top of your cheekbones, it has an elongating effect, making your face look more defined.
Before
After
The verdict
As a beauty writer, I've tested a huge number of blushers over the years, but none quite compare to this. There's something about the buildable formula and the gorgeous coral shade that brings out my skin tone and makes this an absolute winner. I've slept in my make-up all night and woken up with rosy cheeks. (Not that I should be encouraging that!) If this shade isn't for you, there are eight in the range to get your hands on, so there is something for everyone.
